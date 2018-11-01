India Inc faces ‘trust deficit’ after IL&FS default, says S&P

India’s financial markets are facing a ‘trust deficit’ and disruptions due to defaults by a major non-banking fin­ance company, which could put a strain on weaker firms, said a global rating agency on Wednesday.

Spreads have widened, and short-term borrowing costs have spiked since Infr­astructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), an inf­r­astructure development and finance company with a high domestic rating, defau­lted on loan repayments in August and September. Corporate governance concerns are adding to risk aversion, said S&P Global Ratings.

“India’s financial marke­ts are facing a trust deficit. The disruption could put a strain on weaker companies as well as finance compani­es,” said S&P Global Ratings cre­d­it analyst Geeta Chugh.

In its report titled ‘A look at whether India Inc can ha­n­dle the liquidity crunch in debt capital markets’, S&P said rated Indian firms are relatively well positioned to withstand the stress in In­d­ia’s debt capital markets th­at ensued after a major default.

“While liquidity stress has begun to gradually ease, we expect tougher conditio­ns could linger for months. Indian companies including non-bank finance compan­i­es (NBFCs) are vulnerable to spiking interest rates because they have increased reliance on short-term debt, after years of relatively good financing conditions for sh­o­rter-dated paper,” S&P said.

Rated Indian companies are better positioned because they tend to have manageable short-term obligations and good liquidity.

Nevertheless, costlier or restricted financing could de­lay some growth plans and hurt profitability. “Bank ass­et quality could come under pressure because of the IL&FS default. On the other hand, banks will benefit from more risk-based pricing and reduced competitive intensity,” S&P said.

IL&FS is one of India’s leading infrastructure development and finance companies, was highly rated domestically, and has institutional shareholders including the State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

Its default has disrupted debt capital markets, and led to particular concerns on NBFCs. “NBFCs and housing finance companies are the most exposed to liquidity challenges because they borrow heavily from mutual funds and have significant reliance on short term borrowings,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Deepali Seth-Chhabria said.