India could breathe a bit easy with waiver

The ghost of US sanctions on Iran seems to have calmed down at least for major energy importing countries like India. The US has agreed to let eight countries – including Japan, India and South Korea – keep buying Iranian oil even after the full might of its sanctions on the Islamic nation becomes visible from Monday.

The relaxation may offer major reprieve to India that has been importing close to 10 per cent of its oil needs (about 500,000 barrels of oil per day) from Iran.

In fact, Iran had regained its position of the third largest exporter of crude oil to India and had been offering attractive terms to oil companies like Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) with a 90-day credit period and full insurance cover for ships. In addition, it also shipped oil to India for a nominal 20 per cent of normal ocean freight.

But oil imports from Iran had started declining in FY18 to 22.6 million tonnes from 27.2 million tonnes in FY17. This could continue even in FY19.

“The expected US waiver for India is a good development that should allow the country to continue getting its share of oil on attractive terms from Iran. But an alternative sourcing strategy needs to be worked out soon as the US relaxation would be temporary and Washington would expect India to keep cutting imports from Iran to reach zero level,” said an energy sector expert.

According to government officials, oil imports from Iran this year will be down by almost 30 per cent and it could be cut further next year (FY20) to about 50 per cent of FY18 levels or more. “Alternatively, we have asked other Opec countries to help us get our requirement of crude at better terms. The US has also been approached for increasing oil supplies if better terms were offered,” said the official.

As part of the strategy to reduce dependence on Iran oil, state-owned oil companies like IOC plan to use optional volumes built in their annual crude oil purchase contracts with suppliers like Saudi Arabia and Iraq – also to make up for any shortfall in supplies.

Negotiations with US are on to see if it could offer oil and gas on concessional terms from its own reserves to help India tide over Iran sanctions. In fact, the US has indicated intent of supplying $2.5-3 billion oil and gas at short notice if India needed it to meet the shortfall arising out of cut in Iranian oil imports.

According to industry experts, bringing oil from the US may be expensive due to distance. Thus terms of contracts would become important, they add.

Though the oil sanctions scenario will become clear in coming days, oil companies are confident that their refineries would not suffer even if Iranian oil imports were to completely stop. But New Delhi is keen to continue buying oil from its traditional ally.

In this regard, India is also looking to adopt the strategy as it developed prior to 2015 when a West-imposed sanction on Tehran affected supplies.

It would mean that India would possibly use escrow accounts for payment against crude oil imports, possibly in the rupee, and may cut its import a bit but will certainly not stop oil imports from Iran. This framework has also been approved by the US for the 8 countries that would enjoy its waiver to keep the global oil markets calm.

Towards this end, India is exploring the possibility of reviving the rupee-rial arrangement by allowing an Iranian bank to set up office in India. The government sources said the finance ministry has given its nod to Iranian bank Pasargad to set up a branch in Mumbai, which will also help India to continue its oil supplies with Iran and make payment from the country. Also, the earlier practice of routing money for oil through UCO Bank and IDBI Bank may be explored.

Sources said the US waiver for 8 countries, may not be indefinite and it would come with commitment to reduce oil imports from Iran to zero quickly.

The Donald Trump administration’s decision to issue waivers also marked a significant reduction from the Barack Obama administration, which issued such exemptions in 2012 to 20 countries over 3 years during last sanctions.

During the previous round of sanctions, they were expected to cut imports by about 20 per cent during each 180-day review period to get another exemption. Sources said this could be used under the Trump administration too for 8 countries.

The Trump administration is maintaining a delicate balancing act with waivers to ensure calm in the oil market on supply as well as price front, while ensuring that Tehran doesn’t collect revenue enough to make US sanctions irrelevant.

Global benchmark Brent crude had fallen about 15 per cent from over $85 a barrel in October on speculation that some nations would get waivers, as well as signs that other Opec members would pump more to offset any supply gap. While, oil futures were at $72.80 a barrel in London on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate traded at $63.39 a barrel in New York.