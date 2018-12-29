India announces Rs 4,500 crore assistance to Bhutan
By  
Press Trust of India
  , Saturday, 29 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced a Rs 4,500 crore financial assistance to Bhutan for its 12th five-year plan after holding wide-ranging talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering

In his media statement, Modi said hydro power cooperation with Bhutan is a key aspect of bilateral ties and that work on the Mangdechhu project will soon be completed

Tshering arrived here on Thursday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as PM of the Himalayan nation last month following his party's victory in the general elections. 

Modi said he has assured the Bhutanese prime minister that India, as a trusted friend, will continue to play an important role in Bhutan's development. 

India will contribute Rs 4,500 crore in Bhutan's 12th five-year plan, Modi said

Tshering on his part noted that Prime Minister Modi was the first head of state to to congratulate him on his electoral victory. He also thanked India for its continued support to his country's developmental needs

The new five-year plan of Bhutan began this year and will continue till 2022

Earlier in the day, Tshering was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also called on the Bhutanese premier this morning

Swaraj congratulated Tshering on the assumption of the high office of Bhutan's prime minister and the two leaders had a "warm exchange of views" on important aspects of the bilateral relationship, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said

Tshering also laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's 'samadhi' at Rajghat.

More From Plan and Policy
Rupee rallies 40 paise, ends at 69.95 to a dollar

The rupee jumped 40 paise Friday to finish at an over one-week high of 69.95 against the US currency on strong dollar buying by banks and exporters amid the greenback's weakness overseas.

Centre committed to democratic process in J-K:Rajnath tells LS

Lok Sabha on Friday adopted a resolution on imposition of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Centre asserting that it was committed to democratic process in the state after the Opposit

HC declines to stay implementation of TRAI regulations for TV services

The Madras High Court Friday declined to stay implementation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's March, 2017 regulations and tariff order relating to fixation of charges for free and pay

Non-adherence to timelines under IBC a major concern: Govt

Insolvency law is a game-changer but non-adherence to timelines and inordinate delay in admission of cases are major concerns, corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas said.