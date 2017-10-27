Import duty on wheat to be raised from 10% to 20%

India may double import duty on wheat. It is designed to send a signal to farmers, who have started sowing the crop after harvesting their monsoon-sown cereals to ensure that there is no diversion to any other produce and the production meets the target.

The finance ministry will issue the notification in the next few days, raising the import duty on wheat to 20 per cent from 10 per cent, an official said.

The matter was discussed early this month at the committee of secretaries (CoS), headed by the Union cabinet secretary and there was a consensus to increase the levy.

However, the timing of notification was to be decided by the finance ministry in consultation with other ministries such as food, agriculture and commerce, sources said.

In March, the government had imposed 10 per cent import duty on wheat to contain sharp fall in local prices.

The food ministry had then proposed to hike it to 25 per cent from nil. On December 8, 2016 the government had scrapped the customs duty on wheat import from 10 per cent to boost domestic availability and check rising retail prices. The government wants to give a positive price signal and encourage farmers to grow wheat in more area. “We are aware that there is negligible import of wheat and that too was limited to some mills in the southern region. But raising the duty is crucial before sowing commences,” the official said.

According to commerce ministry data, India has imported 4.87 lakh tonnes of wheat during April-July of this fiscal as against 57.49 lakh tonnes in entire 2016-17 (April-March). Traders, however, put the import data at about 80 lakh tonnes for last year.

Industry sources said many flour millers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have put on hold the import contracts they had signed earlier in view of the speculation about duties. After the tax is increased, price may be re-negotiated as traders would see that the imported wheat must be economically viable, the sources said. The government is very cautious that wheat growers should not follow pulses farmers who shifted to other crops this kharif season after market prices dipped below their cost of production.

According to the agriculture ministry, wheat output in 2016-17 crop year (July-June) was recorded at 98.38 million tonnes and the target for this year has been set at 97.5 million tonnes.

Sowing of wheat begins after Diwali (in Oct-Nov) and harvesting starts after Baisakhi (in April).