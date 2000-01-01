Import duty on LNG set to go

In an attempt to promote the use of clean fuels, the government may offer a bonanza to the oil and gas sector by scrapping the 2.5 per cent import duty on LNG irrespective of end use.

The government had halved basic customs duty on LNG in last budget to 2.5 per cent from 5 per cent.

The fresh move will benefit gas consuming sectors such as fertilisers, petrochemicals and city gas distribution as these would now be able to reduce their cost by making LNG imports duty-free.

The market has sensed the duty cut as the shares of Petronet LNG has made handsome gains in last few days. The stock, which gained 2.98 per cent on Tuesday, however, closed with a loss of 0.97 per cent on Wednesday at Rs 254.70 on the BSE.

“The finance ministry has accepted the view that the duty on LNG should go. A group of secretaries constituted by the Prime Ministers Office earlier has also favoured scrapping the import duty to promote cleaner fuel,” said a government official privy to the development.

“An announcement could be expected in the budget,” the official added.

Import of LNG now attracts a basic customs duty of 2.5 per cent ad valorem, which adds to the cost of supply to end-users. The government, however, still allows duty free LNG import for power generation from 2012.

“Till 25 June 2011, both gas and crude oil attracted the same rate of import duty until it was brought down to zero for crude oil. Hence, it is no longer at parity with crude. If cleaner fuel has to be promoted, parity has to be maintained,” said an official of a public sector energy company, asking not to be named.

Lower taxes will also help the city gas distribution (CGD) sector that is growing at fast pace and is now planning to even import LNG for providing piped gas connections to new consumers.

International LNG prices are at least 20-25 per cent lower than crude oil on a heat equivalent basis and this reduces the cost of energy to end-consumers in addition to the forex saving.

Many countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, USA and Norway, have scrapped custom duty on import of natural gas.

Analysts say the government has overburdened LNG with taxes, which is preventing the country from taking advantage of the lower oil and gas prices.

A gas-based economy would to the country’s advantage, considering that India the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases and it relies heavily on coal, gas and oil imports to meet its energy needs.

The energy consumption is set to grow in coming years with the country already becoming the fastest growing economy. In 2016, energy consumption in the country touched double-digit growth.

As part of the strategy to cut the carbon footprint, India has already said that in intends raise the use of gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent in three to four years from 6.5- 7 per cent now.

Out of the total gas consumption in the country, LNG’s share is almost half at 45 per cent. The duty exemption would help the consuming sectors as domestic gas production is far short of demand and local production is not increasing.