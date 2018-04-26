ICC to PM — all caught in godman wrangle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday found itself caught in the Asaram wrangle. Soon after a Jodhpur Court sentenced life imprisonment to the self-styled guru for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2013, the ICC retweeted a post by Alt news journalist Pratik Sinha with the caption ‘Narayan Narayan’. The video post showed PM Narendra Modi sharing the stage with the godman at one of his congregations in Gujarat. Modi was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

The world cricket body was trolled for the goof-up, following which the tweet was deleted but by then screenshots had been taken and shared multiple times and it was enough to get people talking.

A top BCCI official told PTI, “This is unfortunate that an objectionable post has been attributed to the ICC official social media account. Not done. We did bring up the matter to the ICC’s notice.”

The ICC later posted an apology on Twitter, “ICC is dismayed at a non-cricket related tweet appearing on its Twitter feed earlier today. We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended during the short space of time it was up.” “We have launched an investigation into how this happened,” it said.

Separately, clips from the same video were also posted by the Congress party and many others on Twitter. The Congress captioned its undated photo: “A man is known by the company he keeps. — Aesop’s Fables.”

Some Twitterati countered this with a photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh bowing before Asaram. But Singh had in 2013 — after Asaram’s arrest in the Jodhpur rape case — expressed contrition that he associated with the self-styled godman and allotted him land when he was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI at the time.

However, actor-director Farhan Akhtar criticised those posting old pictures of Asaram with politicians. “So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good. But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime. Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know,” tweeted Akhtar. Not many agreed with Akhtar though.