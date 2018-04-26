ICC to PM — all caught in godman wrangle
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 26 April 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday found itself caught in the Asaram wrangle. Soon after a Jodhpur Court sentenced life imprisonment to the self-styled guru for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2013, the ICC retweeted a post by Alt news journalist Pratik Sinha with the caption ‘Narayan Narayan’.  The video post showed PM Narendra Modi sharing the stage with the godman at one of his congregations in Gujarat. Modi was then the chief minister of Gujarat.

The world cricket body was trolled for the goof-up, following which the tweet was deleted but by then screenshots had been taken and shared multiple times and it was enough to get people talking.

A top BCCI official told PTI, “This is unfortunate that an objectionable post has been attributed to the ICC official social media account. Not done. We did bring up the matter to the ICC’s notice.”

The ICC later posted an apology on Twitter, “ICC is dismayed at a non-cricket related tweet appearing on its Twitter feed earlier today. We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended during the short space of time it was up.” “We have launched an investigation into how this happened,” it said.

Separately, clips from the same video were also posted by the Congress party and many others on Twitter. The Congress captioned its undated photo: “A man is known by the company he keeps. — Aesop’s Fables.”

Some Twitterati countered this with a photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh bowing before Asaram. But Singh had in 2013 — after Asaram’s arrest in the Jodhpur rape case — expressed contrition that he associated with the self-styled godman and allotted him land when he was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI at the time.

However, actor-director Farhan Akhtar criticised those posting old pictures of Asaram with politicians. “So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good. But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime. Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know,” tweeted Akhtar. Not many agreed with Akhtar though.

More From Plan and Policy
From hut to Rs 10,000 cr empire to jail

Asaram’s official website states that he was born as Asumal Sirumalani in 1941 in Berani village of Sindh in Pakistan.

Asaram found guilty of rape, gets life term

AJodhpur court on Wednesday sentenced self-styled godman Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the second case of a powerful spiri

New jobs decline by 1,32,482 in Feb: EPFO

Job creation in India slowed down in non-farm sectors in February as new member registrations with EPFO  for its va­­r­ious sche­mes fell to a 4-month low of 4,72,075 during the month, accordi

Grain target for 2018-19 set at 284 mt, kharif MSP to be raised

The agriculture ministry has set a target to raise gr­a­in production by over 6 million tonnes to record 283.7 million tonnes in 2018-19 crop year on hopes of normal mo­nsoon.