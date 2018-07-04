I am not a shahenshah or an imperious ruler: Modi on his personal security
  Wednesday, 4 July 2018
New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is “not a Shahenshah or an imperious ruler” unaffected by the warmth of the people and gains strength from his interactions with the public. 

“I am not a Shahenshah or an imperious ruler who is unaffected by their warmth. Being among people gives me lot of strength,” Modi said in an interview to Swarajya, an online magazine, amid reports of an “all time high” security threat to him.

The prime minister was answering a question on apprehension in the minds of his well wishers about his personal security during road shows.

“Whenever I am travelling, I see that a lot of people, from all age groups and sections of society, are out on the streets to greet me and welcome me. I can’t just remain seated in my car, aloof from their display of affection and care. That is why I invariably get down and greet, interact with people as much as I can,” he said.

The home ministry recently drafted a new set of guidelines on the prime minister’s security. Officials said there was “an all time high” threat to the prime minister and described him as the “most valuable target” in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

