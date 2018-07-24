Huge volatility in MCX scrip comes under Sebi lens
By  
FC Bureau
  , Tuesday, 24 July 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The huge price volatility in stock price of the commodity exchange MCX has come under capital market regulator Sebi’s scanner. The regulator is said to have initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter.

According to sources, Sebi has sought trading details of MCX from stock exchanges and is probing if any market cartel was trying to influence the counter. The stock on Monday closed at 3.75 per cent down at Rs 768 on the BSE.

The MCX was under investigation for insider trading charges as well as technical glitches in its trading platform in recent past.

Last year, Sebi had penalised 13 individuals for alleged insider trading in the shares of MCX and its erstwhile promoter Financial Technologies (now 63 Moons Technologies). These include close relatives of Financial Technologies promoter Jignesh Shah, former senior executives of the company and Bharat Sheth, owner of Great Eastern Shipping, who have been directed by the capital markets regulator to impound Rs 126 crore that they gained from trading in these shares.

It was alleged that these individuals, before the outbreak of National Spot Exchange (NSEL) irregularities, avoided losses by selling shares of MCX between October 2012 and June 2013 while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) about NSEL, and therefore violated insider trading regulations.

Sebi has recently initiated a probe into the technical problem with MCX’s trading system.

MCX stock has underperformed the market for the past few years even though the operational performance of the company has been quite robust.

