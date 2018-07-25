House panel suggets strong norms for exemption to PF trusts

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to frame strong guidelines for giving exemptions to establishments for managing provident funds of their employees through trusts with a view to keeping a check on misuse of such funds.

There were no clear guid­elines for such exempted establishments to keep uncla­i­m­ed deposits and some of them could be using them as their working capital, it said in a report that was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The 31-member committee headed by Kirit Somaiya (Lok Sabha) fou­nd that as many as 118 establishments had total corpus of less than Rs 1 crore and the last return filed by them dates back to 2014 and 2015.

The committee feels that these establishments may not have taken any steps to benefit their subscribers, said the report. “Strong gui­delines for gr­ant of exemption may be made, which make it mand­a­t­ory to take into account pa­st performance, net wo­rth, group performance as well as minimum strength of workers, collections, contributions and corpus of the company /establishment,” it said.

The committee said the­re was hardly any complia­n­ce audit conducted by the employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) to che­ck misuse of funds and audit mechanism gained momentum after the panel intervened.

“Hence the committee feels that some of the exempted establishments cou­ld be using the unclaimed deposits as their working capital. They (the committee) therefore desires that such possibilities should be considered while framing the guidelines and stringent penalty may be prescribed in order to deter the exempted establishment from carrying out such illegal activities,” the report said.

In its reply to the panel, the government said legal provisions are already prese­nt in the law that deters organisations from using unclaimed amounts of the employees as the working capital. No such incident has been reported from field offices, the government said.

Among others, the panel has asked the government to revise the surcharge levied upon trusts who fail to invest the provident fund as per rules notified by the government as well as to conduct regular inspection. An organisation is slapp­ed with such a penalty if it deviates from the set investment pattern three times, and if it is still found to be indulging in same activities, the exemptions from EPFO is cancelled.

“From the list of 317 such establishments, on whose board of trustees surcharge was levied, the committee observes that most of them were closed. The committee therefore, desires that such a futile exercise needs to be tackled with regular physical inspection by the regional inspectors and if required cancellation process be speeded up,” it said. The standing committee on lab­our reviewing ‘Exem­pted organisatio­ns/ trusts /establishments from EPFO: Performance, issues and challenges laid its report in Parliament on Tuesday.