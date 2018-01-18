Hike looks at break-even in 2020, says Kavin Mittal

Five years into operations, world’s sixth largest messenger company, Hike, is eyeing a break-even in 2020 with plans to raise another round of funding. In an interview with Anjana Das, founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal says the company would not like itself to be compared with WhatsApp as Hike is app-based with rich content and various services built-into it, which WhatsApp lacks.

On Wednesday it launched a service ‘Total’, which makes it easy for Android users to go online after buying a new smartphone. Its patented technology, Total by Hike, Mittal said will reduce the friction for users to set up smartphones, offer a handful of popular services like astrology, cricket, messaging without data and give them the option to buy data at price points as low as Re 1. The company has partnered with a handful of service prov­iders like Airtel, BSNL and Aircel to enable the USSD-based services on the network side and Intex and Karbonn as handset partners at a device priced at Rs 3,000. Excerpts:

You have targeted the low end of the system where you see there is a big potential. You have partnered with Airtel, BSNL and Aircel. As a step to reach out to a larger subscriber base, don’t you think you should also tie up with other telcos like Vodafone, Idea and of course Jio?

We are talking to all of them. If we get Idea and Vodafone on board, together with the current tie-ups, that will cover 85 per cent of the telecom market. If we get Jio we get the last 15 per cent. We are working hard to get these partners on board. We are talking to all the device makers for the same purpose, because we think this service is radical and revolutionary. The idea is to increase the partnership ecosystem. We have to expand the coverage on telcos’ side and the device side. These devices start at Rs 3,000.

Given that you are targeting the lower end of the base, Rs 3,000 as handset price is not exactly lower!

It’s a starting price, which will drop over time as technology gets faster, cheaper.

Who are your competitors?

The Re 1 data pack is highlight of the service. There is absolutely no competition. WhatsApp can still be downloaded. We are not restricting anything. But some services that come with the phone are directly built into it. WhatsApp is the messenger service. Hike is an app with rich content and transactions. We will have popular Indian content – astrology, Bollywood, cricket, music and devotion. The USP is you buy this phone and turnaround. It works. There is no worry about data and technology. There is news, messaging recharge and money transfer.

It’s five years now. When is the break-even?

It’s too early to say, but my best guess is by 2020 or 2021 we should be able to break even. We raised $175 million in 2016 and most of it is lying. We have raised a total of $260 million. Other companies have raised $4-5 billion. We are talking to potential investors all the time. We are likely to go for a next round of fund raising, but we have not decided on time and quantum.