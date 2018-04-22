HC directs Delhi Cantonment board to reimburse medical expenses of retired employee

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) to reimburse the cost of medicines purchased by a retired headmistress of one of the schools run by the civic body for herself, husband and schizophrenic adult son.



Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued the interim direction after noting the "peculiar circumstances" of the woman's plea in which she claimed that since September 2014 she had been denied reimbursement of medicines purchased locally from chemists when such drugs were not available in the Cantonment General Hospital.



With the direction, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 18.



The order came as the DCB had not filed an affidavit, as directed by the court on January 24, indicating the applicable rules and regulations for providing medical benefits to a retired employee.



The court had sought the affidavit in the petition by the retired headmistress, Shanta Batra, who moved the high court seeking medical benefits and facilities at par with serving employees of the Board.



The petitioner, represented by advocates Robin David and Dhiraj Philip, contended that not providing the same medical benefits to her and her family as granted to serving employees of the Board was "discriminatory, highly prejudicial and unconstitutional".



In her petition, she also sought directions to the Centre and the Board to frame a scheme on the lines of the Central Government Health Scheme for providing medical benefits to retired employees of the DCB.