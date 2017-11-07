Hasmukh Adhia designated as finance secretary

The government has designated revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia as new finance secretary on Monday. The post was vacant since the retirement of Ashok Lavasa in October.
According to an order issued by the department of personnel and training on Monday, the appointments committee of cabinet approved designation of Adhia as the finance secretary. Adhia, as revenue secretary, has been overseeing rollout of goods and services tax as well as direct tax reforms.
The senior-most secretary in the finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary, as per the convention. Adhia is a 1981 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre. Adhia’s appointment has been done ahead of the GST council meeting in Guwahati on November 10.
There are 5 departments under the finance ministry – expenditure, economic affairs, financial services, revenue and department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM).
While Rajiv Kumar, IAS officer of the 1984 batch is the financial services secretary; Ajay Narayan Jha is the expenditure secretary and Neeraj Kumar Gupta the DIPAM secretary. Both Jha and Gupta are IAS officers of the 1982 batch. Subhash Chandra Garg, a 1983 batch IAS officer, is the economic affairs secretary.
Lavasa, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Harayna cadre, was appointed finance secretary on May 31, 2016.