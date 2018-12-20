GSLV-7A will enhance communication: Dhanoa
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 20 December 2018
City: 
Jodhpur

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said that the launch of satellite GSLV-7A would enhance the networking and communication capabilities of the Air Force. “We have several platforms (aircrafts) which have capabilities of communication through satellite. The communication to the platform (aircrafts) through the satellite will be made possible with this launch,” he told to reporters.

Dhanoa was at the Jodhpur air base to interact with the contingents of the Indian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces, who are participating in the joint exercise, ‘Aviaindra-18’, from December 10-21.

More From Plan and Policy
Decision on excess reserves should rest with RBI alone: Basu

The final decision on transferring a part of the excess reserves to the government has to be that of the Reserve Bank (RBI) alone and any attempt to take away its autonomy could pose a risks to the

Srei to take the NCD route to raise Rs 300 crore

Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), an arm of the Kolkata-headquartered Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL), is planning to raise up to Rs 300 crore through public issue of secured and un

Govt may infuse Rs 40,000 CR additional capital in PSbs

The government will an­nounce a new rec­a­p­italisation plan for public sector banks on Th­u­r­s­day, which could include an additional capital infusion of Rs 40,000 crore in state-ow­ned lenders w

8 PNB employees arrested for LoU misuse

The CBI has arrested 10 people for alleged misuse of Letter of Undertakings worth over Rs 9 crore in the Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch, the fountainhead of a $2 billion scam perpetrated