Graduates must become job providers: Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday appealed to graduates to take up developmental activities in their villages and become job providers.

Participating at the 14th special convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology near here, she said that if students graduate in agriculture, they have to become good agriculturists, do something for their villages and for the welfare of society. She said they should ask themselves what they could do. "Ask yourself what you can do. That is what our PM (prime minister Narendra Modi) is saying. You must become job providers".

Mahajan also urged the students to contribute constructively towards nation building. "The nation needs dedicated young men and women in varied capacities for nation building", she said.

She said that technology, which controls every aspect of people's lives, should be remembered as a 'useful servant' as otherwise it would become a 'dangerous master'. "I would like to say that you must remember technology is a useful servant, but it is a very dangerous master. Your knowledge and enthusiasm will lead you to creative ideas and innovation, which will decide your own future as well as our country", she said.