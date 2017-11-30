Govt turns to PDS as onion, tomato prices soar

As onion prices hit the roof in the national capital reaching Rs 80 a kg, the Centre swung into the damage control asking the Delhi government to sell the commodity through the public distribution system (PDS).

The government also claimed that it should not be above Rs 40 a kg, if sourced from Maharashtra.

Consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said prices would soon start coming down with the arrival of fresh crops from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The wholesale price in Laslagaon in Nashik, Maharashtra, the largest producing hub, has dropped to Rs 4 per kg in the past 4 days as new crop has started arriving in the market.

Although kharif output is likely to be lower this year, the government is taking st­eps to boost supplies and curb rise in prices, Paswan said. “We have requested the Maharashtra government to procure 10,000 tonnes on behalf of the Centre for distribution in Delhi and other cities,” Paswan told repo­r­t­ers after reviewing the situation arising from high onion and tomato prices.

He said tomato prices wo­uld start easing as supplies increase. Tomato prices have reached Rs 60-70 a kg.

Paswan said cooperative major Nafed has been pro­curing onions in Maharashtra at Rs 32-33 a kg and it should not cost more than Rs 40 in Delhi after adding transport and logistics costs.

Price rise in onions is a matter of concern, he said, adding the central government is monitoring rates on a daily basis and even the Delhi government has fo­rmed an enforcement team for the same purpose.

He said prices are driven by supply-demand fundamentals and his ministry has a limited role to play.

The government’s own trading company MMTC has already floated a tender for the import of 2,000 to­n­nes of onions. But it will take at least a month to reach the markets even if they arrive at the port now. Experts said onions are sent in cold temperature and they are to be gradually brought to normal temperature.

Paswan said after the imposition of $850 per tonne minimum export price on on­i­ons, daily shipments have come down to 137 to­nnes on November 28 from 4,150 tonnes on November 23. The stock limit on holding capacity of onion on traders has been extended till December-end to curb hoarding.

Paswan also said the total area sown to onions during the kharif season of this year has been lower at 1.90 lakh hectares from 2.65 lakh hectares a year ago.