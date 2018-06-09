Govt serious about PM's security: Rajnath
By  
PTI
  , Saturday, 9 June 2018
City: 
Jammu

The government is serious about the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said, amid reports of an assassination plot by Maoists.

"We are always serious about the prime minister's security. The Maoists are fighting a losing battle. They are now active only in 10 districts in the country," he told a press conference here after a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police in Pune yesterday told a court that they had seized a "letter" from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested on Wednesday for having alleged "links" with the banned CPI (Maoist).

The purported letter allegedly mentioned of a plan to "assassinate" Modi in "another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident", the police told the court. 

Singh said the Naxal violence will come to an end soon as their area of influence has come down from 135 districts in the country to 90 but they are very active in only 10 of these.

Asked about the possibility of extending the ongoing suspension of operations against the militants in Jammu and Kashmir beyond Eid, he said an appropriate decision will be taken after reviewing the ground situation and in consultation with all people concerned.

Maintaining that the Centre's stand since beginning was that New Delhi was willing to talk to everyone, Singh said, "Our neighbouring country Pakistan should prevent terror emanating from its soil." 

The home minister also said the central government was ready to hold dialogue with all "right-minded" people if not "like-minded", a statement seen as an olive branch to the separatists.

More From Plan and Policy
SC refuses CBI probe into WB BJP workers death

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking a CBI probe into the recent killing of two BJP workers in Purulia district of West Bengal after panchayat polls.

AAP raising full statehood demand to cover up failures of its govt: Maken

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today claimed that the AAP government was raising the demand for full statehood to hide its "failures" to perform and said the people should take a decision on the i

Haryana govt seeks share of athletes' earnings, withdraws after flak

The Haryana government today courted controversy when it asked sportspersons employed by it to deposit one-third of their earnings from commercial and professional commitments to the state sports c

SAD says BJP permanent ally as Shah meets Badals

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party remained a permanent ally of the BJP and urged other alliance partners also to stand together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabh