Govt seen going full throttle on labour reforms

The Centre will spare no effort to push through some key labour reforms in the new year and is expected to get Parliament’s nod on at le­ast two codes on wages as well as industrial relations be­fore going to general elections. The labour ministry is alr­­eady in the process of seeki­ng the Union cabinet’s app­r­o­­val on amended wage code bi­ll after its vetting by the pa­r­­liamentary standing comm­i­­ttee, so that it could be pu­s­h­­ed for passage in Parliam­e­nt.

The Code on Wages Bill 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2017 and thereafter referred to the standing committee.

Similarly, the labour ministry is keen to push the passage of Code on Industrial Relations, in the run-up to the 2019 polls.

The ministry, however, has decided to remove cert­a­in provisions in the bill, dr­a­wing flak from trade unions.

In line with the recommendations of the Second National Commission on Labour, the ministry has taken steps for formulating four labour codes on wages; industrial relations; social security and welfare; and occupational safety, health and working conditions by amalgamating, simplifying, and rationalising the relevant provisions of the existing central labour laws.

“Keeping the social secur­ity and welfare aspects of workmen better and intact, we are working in the direct­i­on of bringing reforms in various labour laws with obj­e­ctive of ease of doing busin­e­ss in new future,” labour minister Santosh Gangwar said. The minister also said that the government has taken several new initiatives in the labour and employment sector this year.

The ministry is also working on Code on Social Security & Welfare.