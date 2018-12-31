Govt seen going full throttle on labour reforms

The Centre will spare no effort to push through some key labour reforms in the new year and is expected to get Parliament’s nod on at least two codes on wages as well as industrial relations before going to general elections. The labour ministry is already in the process of seeking the Union cabinet’s approval on amended wage code bill after its vetting by the parliamentary standing committee, so that it could be pushed for passage in Parliament.
The Code on Wages Bill 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2017 and thereafter referred to the standing committee.
Similarly, the labour ministry is keen to push the passage of Code on Industrial Relations, in the run-up to the 2019 polls.
The ministry, however, has decided to remove certain provisions in the bill, drawing flak from trade unions.
In line with the recommendations of the Second National Commission on Labour, the ministry has taken steps for formulating four labour codes on wages; industrial relations; social security and welfare; and occupational safety, health and working conditions by amalgamating, simplifying, and rationalising the relevant provisions of the existing central labour laws.
“Keeping the social security and welfare aspects of workmen better and intact, we are working in the direction of bringing reforms in various labour laws with objective of ease of doing business in new future,” labour minister Santosh Gangwar said. The minister also said that the government has taken several new initiatives in the labour and employment sector this year.
The ministry is also working on Code on Social Security & Welfare.