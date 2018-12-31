Govt proposes to invest Rs 1,227 cr through EDF

The government has proposed to contribute Rs 1,227 crore through electronic development fund to boost intellectual property rights in the field of information technology and electronics. According to information updated on ministry of electronics and IT, the total corpus recommended to be invested by 22 daughter funds in technology firms is around Rs 10,906 crore, in which government has proposed to contribute Rs 1,227 crore, subject to final approval of the EDF board.

When contacted about the status of EDF, a Meity official said the government has so far approved investment in 13 daughter funds.