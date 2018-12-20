Govt may infuse Rs 40,000 CR additional capital in PSbs

The government will an­nounce a new rec­a­p­italisation plan for public sector banks on Th­u­r­s­day, which could include an additional capital infusion of Rs 40,000 crore in state-ow­ned lenders with huge bad loans, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Ga­rg said on Wednesday.

The finance ministry is likely to seek approval from the Parliament for additional funding for state-run ba­nks on Thursday, Garg said. He also informed that the government will seek interim dividend from RBI. The expert committee on Economic Capital Framework has virtually been finalised, he added. “Hopefully soon, it will be announced,” he said on the sidelines of an event here. The proposal will be part of the overall supplementary demand for grants to be laid before the Parliament, Garg added.

Though Garg did not announce the quantum of the recap amount, highly placed sources said it could be Rs 40,000 crore. The infusion will be over and above the Rs 2.11 lakh crore announced in October 2017. The government planned to infuse Rs 1.35 lakh crore through recapitalisation of bonds and the rest through budgetary allocations. In the financial year 2017-18, the government infused Rs 88,139 crore in state-owned banks. The fund infusion is necessary as the PSU banks have been unable to raise required funds from the markets due to subdued market conditions. However, the banks have got a breather in respect of capital conservation buffer (CCB), a part of Basel III norms.

The RBI, at its last board meeting on November 19, deferred the requirement to meet the CCB target by one year, leaving about Rs 37,000 crore in the hands of ba­nks. Despite relaxati­on, PS­Bs need funds to me­et gl­o­bal capital norms ca­­lled Ba­s­el III as the RBI has reta­in­ed the capital to ri­sk weighted assets ratio (CR­AR) at 9 per cent, sources sa­­id, ad­ding that the shortfa­ll could be around Rs 30,000 crore.

As part of the capital infus­ion plan announced by the finance ministry in October 2017, the government envisa­ged that PSBs would raise Rs 58,000 crore from the st­ock markets by March 2019 to meet Basel III norms.

Asked whether the

gove­r­n­ment is considering maki­ng additional capital infus­i­on in PSBs, Garg said, “Yes... wait for the supplem­e­n­tary which is coming up

tom­orrow. Most probably tom­o­rrow.”

Additional capital infus­i­on would be done through recapitalisation bonds in fisc­al 2019 as has been the practice since October 2017. This does not have any imp­a­ct on the fiscal position. Mo­st state-run banks, exce­pt SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank, will get additional infusion. The second supplementary demand for grants may be tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

There are some lenders, including Allahabad Bank and Bank of India, which are expected to soon exit the RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework that restricts them from expanding business and lending.

The fresh infusion plan co­mes as public sector le­nd­e­rs, which contribute more than 60 per cent to the total loans extended by Indian ba­n­ks, are starved for capital, with nearly half of them un­d­er the RBI’s PCA framework.

The additional capital inf­usion has become necess­a­ry as much of the capital inf­u­sion by the government in the last financial year has been used in absorbing losses from bad loans. Any addit­i­onal amount for bank rec­a­p­italisation will be positive for the banking sector as it will help many weaker banks meet the regulatory minim­um capital adequacy ratios.

As many as 11 PSBs are under PCA and face lending restrictions. Of these, Dena Bank has already been slotted for a merger with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank, while IDBI Bank is set to be taken over by Life Insurance Corporation of India.