Govt may infuse Rs 40,000 CR additional capital in PSbs

The government will announce a new recapitalisation plan for public sector banks on Thursday, which could include an additional capital infusion of Rs 40,000 crore in state-owned lenders with huge bad loans, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Wednesday.
The finance ministry is likely to seek approval from the Parliament for additional funding for state-run banks on Thursday, Garg said. He also informed that the government will seek interim dividend from RBI. The expert committee on Economic Capital Framework has virtually been finalised, he added. “Hopefully soon, it will be announced,” he said on the sidelines of an event here. The proposal will be part of the overall supplementary demand for grants to be laid before the Parliament, Garg added.
Though Garg did not announce the quantum of the recap amount, highly placed sources said it could be Rs 40,000 crore. The infusion will be over and above the Rs 2.11 lakh crore announced in October 2017. The government planned to infuse Rs 1.35 lakh crore through recapitalisation of bonds and the rest through budgetary allocations. In the financial year 2017-18, the government infused Rs 88,139 crore in state-owned banks. The fund infusion is necessary as the PSU banks have been unable to raise required funds from the markets due to subdued market conditions. However, the banks have got a breather in respect of capital conservation buffer (CCB), a part of Basel III norms.
The RBI, at its last board meeting on November 19, deferred the requirement to meet the CCB target by one year, leaving about Rs 37,000 crore in the hands of banks. Despite relaxation, PSBs need funds to meet global capital norms called Basel III as the RBI has retained the capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) at 9 per cent, sources said, adding that the shortfall could be around Rs 30,000 crore.
As part of the capital infusion plan announced by the finance ministry in October 2017, the government envisaged that PSBs would raise Rs 58,000 crore from the stock markets by March 2019 to meet Basel III norms.
Asked whether the
government is considering making additional capital infusion in PSBs, Garg said, “Yes... wait for the supplementary which is coming up
tomorrow. Most probably tomorrow.”
Additional capital infusion would be done through recapitalisation bonds in fiscal 2019 as has been the practice since October 2017. This does not have any impact on the fiscal position. Most state-run banks, except SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank, will get additional infusion. The second supplementary demand for grants may be tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.
There are some lenders, including Allahabad Bank and Bank of India, which are expected to soon exit the RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework that restricts them from expanding business and lending.
The fresh infusion plan comes as public sector lenders, which contribute more than 60 per cent to the total loans extended by Indian banks, are starved for capital, with nearly half of them under the RBI’s PCA framework.
The additional capital infusion has become necessary as much of the capital infusion by the government in the last financial year has been used in absorbing losses from bad loans. Any additional amount for bank recapitalisation will be positive for the banking sector as it will help many weaker banks meet the regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratios.
As many as 11 PSBs are under PCA and face lending restrictions. Of these, Dena Bank has already been slotted for a merger with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank, while IDBI Bank is set to be taken over by Life Insurance Corporation of India.