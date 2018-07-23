Govt may adopt UN model to strengthen insolvency norms

The government is looking at the possibility of adopting an UN legal model for cross-b­order insolvency cases as it works on strengthening the insolvency resolution framework, according to a senior official. The insolvency and bankruptcy code has secti­o­ns pertaining to cross-border insolvency issues but are yet to be made operational.

The insolvency law committee (ILC), headed by corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas, is studying feasibility of introducing cross-border insolvency provisions.

“The committee is looking at adoption of the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) model on dealing with cross-border insolvency,” Srinivas said in the ministry’s latest monthly newsletter.

He also noted that the existing code provides for two sections – 234 and 235 – relating to the cross border insolvency, which allows the central government to enter into an agreement with a foreign country for enforcing the provisions of the code, which is considered insufficient and time taking.

Set up in 1966, UNCIT­R­AL is a subsidiary body of the General Assembly of the UN with the general mandate to further the progressive harmonisation and unification of the law of international trade, as per its website. According to UNCITRAL, ‘harmonisation’ and ‘unification’ of the law of international trade refers to the process through which the law facilitating international comme­rce is created and adopted.

“Harmonisation may co­nceptually be thought of as the process through which domestic laws may be modified to enhance predictability in cross-border commercial transactions.

“Unification may be seen as the adoption by states of a common legal standard governing particular aspects of international business transactions,” the website said.

An official said in case the UN model is adopted for cross-border insolvency matters, then sections 234 and 235 could be dropped from the code as they pertain to only bilateral agreements.

While coming out with the draft norms in June, the corporate affairs ministry had said it was keen to introduce a globally accepted and well-recognised cross-border insolvency framework, fine-tuned to suit the needs of aspirational Indian economy.

In a release, the ministry had said the global experience demonstrates that the insolvency laws in force in a country considerably affect cross-border investment decisions and their outcomes.

Inclusion of cross-border insolvency framework will further enhance ease of doing business, provide a mechanism of cooperation between India and other countries in the area of insolvency resolution, and protect creditors in the global scenario, it had said.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is the nodal agency for the code and it comes under the ministry.

The ILC mainly works on identifying and suggesting ways to address issues in the implementation of the code.