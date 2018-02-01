The government will borrow Rs 4.07 lakh crore from the market in 2018-19, around Rs 73,000 crore lower than the current fiscal.

As per the revised estimate, the net borrowing for the current fiscal was steeply raised to Rs 4.79 lakh crore as against the Budget estimate of Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

At the same time, gross borrowing has been pegged at Rs 5.99 lakh crore for 2017-18, marginally higher from Budget estimate of Rs 5.8 lakh crore.

However, gross borrowing for the next fiscal has been raised to Rs 6.05 lakh crore.

Gross borrowing includes repayments of past loans and interests. Repayment for past loans for the next fiscal has been pegged at 1.4 lakh crore.

Government raises funds from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and Treasury bills, which are with maturity of less than one year.

The government deviated from the fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent to 3.3 per cent of GDP for the next fiscal, indicating pressure on the fiscal maths.

Last month, the government curtailed its additional market borrowing programme by 60 per cent to Rs 20,000 crore as it expects more transfers of surplus cash from the Reserve Bank in the current fiscal ending March 31.

The decision to lower additional borrowing, which was taken after a review of revenue receipts and expenditure, will help contain fiscal deficit that has come under stress on account of lower GST mop up.

The government in December announced that it would make an additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore during 2017-18 through dated securities. However, there would have been no change in the net borrowing as envisaged in the Budget.

"As honourable members would recall, we embarked on the path of consistent fiscal reduction and consolidation in 2014. Fiscal Deficit was brought down to 4.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 3.9 per cent in 2015-16, and to 3.5 per cent in 2016-17.

"Revised Fiscal Deficit estimates for 2017-18 are Rs 5.95 lakh crore at 3.5 per cent of GDP. I am projecting a fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP for the year 2018-19," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech.