Govt looks at plans to merge MTNL mobile biz with BSNL

The department of telecom (DoT) may consider a proposal to merge the wireless business of MTNL with BSNL as part of revival package for the loss making telco.

Sources said the department is studying various options on revival of MTNL drafted by consultant Deloitte, one of which is sale of its wireless division to BSNL and the viability and challenges thereof in case such a transaction takes place.

“The option to undertake a phase wise merger of MTNL’s operations looks plausible, but the matter needs to be studied in detail before a formal proposal is drafted,” said an official privy to the development.

An outright sale of MTNL to BSNL could create complications because of huge difference in salary structure and MTNL’s large debts of Rs 20,000 crore, which BSNL may not agree to take on its balance sheet.

DoT had constituted a 3-member committee to look at the restructuring proposals for the sick telecom PSU charted out by the consulting and advisory firm Deloitte, which submitted a revival report in March-end, communication minister Manoj Sinha had earlier said.

The committee has been meeting and discussing the options made available to it by the consultants over MTNL, sources said adding these are just discussions and not decisions.

“We have to take a call on its revival before even that option runs out. The firm is critically ill and guzzling government funds,” sources said.

Consulting firm Deloitte had suggested two main methods of revival to MTNL, which include outright merger with BSNL and sale of its wireless division to BSNL as among the various methods, which can rehabilitate the sick telecom PSU.

In option 1, the various methods are -- VRS, financial support, monetisation of assets and reduction of age to 58 years.

One of the methods under this option is the sale of wireless division to BSNL, MTNL CMD PK Purwar had earlier said.

Bharat Sanchar or BSNL, another loss making PSU of DoT, however, has taken steps for a possible turnaround and according to its CMD Anupam Shrivastava, it could post net profits by 2018-19.

MTNL is living on DoT's grants. It also arranges funds from the banks on government guarantee.

In case Deloitte recommendations of selling the mobile business to MTNL is taken forward, the wireless unit first has to be demerged from the listed MTNL , then only it can be sold to BSNL at a decided price worked out by any consultant or an investment banker keeping in mind the risks and assets of MTNL.

The existing shareholder can have the option to exit or stay with the company.

The government holds 56 per cent stake in MTNL. BSNL is a 100 per cent owned company and it operates all over India except Delhi and Mumbai.

The CMDs of both entities have expressed their view in favour of the merger for different reasons. MTNL can give Mumbai and Delhi metro markets access to BSNL.

But it’s not them but the government, which has to take a call and any step aimed at changing the basic structure of both the firms may need Parliament approval as well.

On continuous slides in profit, revenue and subscriber fronts, MTNL had posted Rs 703 crore loss for the April-June quarter.

The total income of the public sector firm declined to Rs 812.66 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 881.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17. Its total expenses were pegged at Rs 1,515.83 crore in the quarter under review against that of 1,599.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses related to employees remunerations and benefit stood at Rs 608.22 crore against Rs 681.91 crore in the year-ago quarter.