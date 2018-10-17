Govt hikes GPF rate by 4bps to 8% for Oct-Dec

The government has raised the rate of interest for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes by 0.4 percentage points to 8 per cent for the October-December quarter. The interest rate on GPF was 7.6 per cent for the July-September quarter of FY19.

“... During the FY19, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 8 per cent with effect from October 1 to December 31,” a notification said. The change would apply on PFs of central government employees, railways and defence forces.