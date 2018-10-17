Govt hikes GPF rate by 4bps to 8% for Oct-Dec
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 17 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The government has raised the rate of interest for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes by 0.4 percentage points to 8 per cent for the October-December quarter. The interest rate on GPF was 7.6 per cent for the July-September quarter of FY19.

“... During the FY19, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 8 per cent with effect from October 1 to December 31,” a notification said. The change would apply on PFs of central government employees, railways and defence forces.

More From Plan and Policy
2 Goa MLAs switch sides, Cong says BJP murdering democracy

Two Congress MLAs from Goa, including a former state party chief, joined the BJP on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the opposition party in a state where the saffron party-led alliance government enjoys

Ex-BSP leader’s son brandishes gun at Delhi hotel, FIR registered

The son of a former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey was booked for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on social medi

Daati Maharaj moves SC against sexual assault case transfer to CBI

Self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj, accused in a sexual assault case, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order transferring the matter to the CBI.

Railways to ferry 16 cr passengers in next 30 days

The railways is preparing to ferry around 16 crore passengers in the next 30 days to clear the festival rush, an official of the railway board said.