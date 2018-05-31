Govt fast-tracks GST refunds to exporters

The government has hastened the GST refund process for exporters and may clear all pending dues in the coming weeks. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed its field officers to monitor refund claims closely and ensure timely disbursals following a marathon meeting of concerned ministers with industry bodies over the issue.

Official sources said Piyush Goyal, who has taken temporary charge of the finance ministry, and textiles minister Smriti Irani had long meeting with export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations to resolve the issue of pending refunds which have been hurting exporters. The two ministers had a four-hour brainstorming session between 11 am and 3 pm on May 27 on easing the problems faced by the exporter community.

They reviewed the processes and solved the nagging problems under the aegis of Arun Jaitley, the Union finance and corporate affairs minister, who is recovering from a kidney transplant. Following this, the CBIC has laid down a process to address the issue of mismatch in refund claims and expedited their disbursals.

In a circular to all principal chief commissioners and director generals, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said exporters whose refunds are stuck have committed mistake while filing GSTR-1 and 3B. Besides, there are certain cases where they have “short paid” integrated GST (IGST) vis-a-vis their liability declared in GSTR-1.

“In view of the above, following procedure is being prescribed to overcome the problem of refund blockage. This would be an interim solution subject to undertakings/submissions of CA certificates by exporters… And post refund audit scrutiny,” the indirect tax body said.

Because of the mismatch in GSTR-3B and GSTR-1, GST Network (GSTN), the company handling the I-T backbone for the new indirect tax regime, could not transmit records to customs EDI system and consequently IGST refunds could not be processed, it said.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Tuesday said that refunds of over Rs 20,000 crore are pending on account of IGST and ITC (input tax credit).

Beginning Thursday, the CBIC would start the second phase of ‘special refund fortnight’ to fast-track clearances of refund to exporters. In the first phase of refund fortnight observed between March 15 and March 30, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs had cleared refunds totalling Rs 17,616 crore. This comprised Rs 9,604 crore of integrated GST refunds, Rs 5,510 crore ITC refund by the Centre and Rs 2,502 crore ITC refund by the states.

“As delay in refunds results in severe liquidity problems for exporters, provisional refund of 90 per cent should be sanctioned within 7 days of filing as per the statutory provisions. Any deviation with the statutory timelines can be taken to Court by way of writ petitions especially in case there is a considerable delay. Special refund drives initiated by the government is a welcome move but should be implemented in spirit,” said Abhishek A Rastogi, partner at Khaitan & Co.