The government has finally stepped on the gas to check further erosion of banking sector’s capital base in the face of huge non-performing assets (NPAs).

On Tuesday, it handed out a massive ‘stimulus’ for the public sector banks (PSBs) with a Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan aimed at cleaning up the their accounts and help them revive investment in a trailing economy by supporting credit growth and job creation.

Of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore, recapitalisation bonds will account for Rs 1.35 lakh crore and another Rs 76,000 crore will come from budgetary support and equity issuance.

Announcing this as a mega show of strength with five Union secretaries of his ministry by his side, finance minister Arun Jaitley actually ran through a series of measures, which can by any yardstick be called ‘stimulus,’ a word which he did not use even once during the one-hour media interaction. During his recent US trip for attending an IMF meet, Jaitley had said that he never talked about the ‘fiscal stimulus’ to boost the economy and instead said that the media need to be asked where they had picked it up. He even declined to call it a course correction.

On Tuesday, barely a week later, the minister didn’t say it but went ahead with doing it. The NPA-hit banking sector received a huge stimulus package just in time when the RBI has sent a second list of defaulters to banks. Their fate would be decided before December this year when it would be kno­wn wh­ether they are settled within the corporate restructuring or head towards the NCLT.

But Jaitley did not lose the chance to hit out at the UPA government while indirectly accusing them of hiding NPAs during its rule, saying his government is prov­iding for legacy NPAs. “From 2008-2014, a lot of NPAs we­re hidden, kept below the target,” he said.

Rajiv Kumar, secretary, de­­partment of financial ser­vices said, “This will push cr­edit growth to take-off thro­ugh recapitalised banks and will be spread over the next 2 years, the nature of bonds and its tenure will be subsequently decided.”

Giving details, Kumar sa­id budgetary support would entail Rs 18,139 crore while the rest would be through raising capital by the banks from the market while diluting the government equity that is estimated at a potential Rs 58,000 crore spread through the next two years.

Tuesday’s fresh capital support would be in addition to Rs 70,000 crore, a 4-year bank capitalisation plan announced by the government in 2015 under Indradha­nush programme. Rs 50,000 crore has already been infused with the banks under this plan. The finance minister said the recapitalisation of PSU banks would be foll­owed by a spate of measures, which he did not elaborate.

With the government’s ti­mely action, bank reforms would save the PSBs, whose lending and profits have be­en affected by huge bad de­bts currently estimated at Rs 10 lakh crore. The banks ne­ed capital not just for sp­ur­ring a slowing economy, but also for meeting the global Basel III banking rules, due by March 2019.

Tuesday’s announceme­nt entails mobilisation of ca­pital, with maximum allocati­on in current year to the tune of about Rs 2,11,000 cr­ore over the 2 two years, through budgetary provisi­o­ns of Rs 18,139 crore, recapitalisation bonds to the tune of Rs 1,35,000 crore, and the balance through raising of capital by banks from the market while diluting government equity (estimated potential Rs 58,000 crore),

Fitch Ratings estimates that Indian banks will requ­ire $65 billion additional ca­pital by March 2019 to meet Basel III banking norms wh­ile Moody’s expects the top 11 state lenders of India wo­uld need $15 billion. In comparison, the governme­nt has less than $3 billion (Rs 18, 139 crore) left in its budget for bank recapitalisation.

The decision has receiv­ed thumbs up from the larg­est lender. Rajnish Kumar, SBI chairman, welco­med the ‘PSB recapitalisation plan of Rs. 2.11 lakh crore’

“The recapitalisation will also help in efficiently managing risk and credit capital related requirements of ban­ks. It will also encourage private participation, thus boo­sting growth. The thrust on infrastructure will generate direct and indirect positive cascading effects for lot of related sectors and will create a feel good fa­ctor for all stakeholders”, he said.

Said Manish B Agarwal, pa­rtner and leader, Infrastructure, PwC India, “Bank recapitalisation is a much awaited step. It should enable banks to start funding private Infra projects also, particularly those on hybrid annuity model. The focus on roads that connect economic centres will help ensure investments are focussed on economic returns.”

The government’s 3 revolutionary steps will kick start growth and employment. The proposed injection of Rs 2.11 lakh crore as recap bon­ds in capital-starved PSBs will act as a force multiplier for their growth needs. It would help in accelerating their tepid credit gro­wth, which was constrained due to lack of adequate capital and arrest loss of market share verses well-capitalised private banks and NBFCs.

Ideally, the government should structure the bonds as zero-coupon bonds with a very long maturity of say 15 to 20 years and a one-time bullet repayment at the end of the maturity period. This would impart the bonds a characteristic similar to equity capital and provide much-needed relief to ba­nks from providing for annual interest payments.

The infusion must strictly be in line with objective performance-improvement criteria, said Ajay Bodke, CEO & chief portfolio manager of Prabhudas Liladhar.

The banking package will be a strong push to enable gr­o­wth of MSMEs, which the government recognises as a growth engine for job creation since jobless growth has been a sticking point for the government. It would help through enhanced access to financing and markets and a drive to finance MSMEs in 50 clusters.

While the ministries concerned will spearhead and provide momentum, banks will undertake speedy processing of loan applications in a hassle-free manner.

Fintech companies will be roped in to cut down the appraisal process and generate quality loan applications. The SBI boss also said that MSMEs would be handheld by extending support. Gro­wth in Asia’s third-lar­g­est economy slowed to a 3-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, according to official data.

Many analysts blamed the slowdown on the introdu­ction of GST and the ban on high-value notes. Propping up the banking sector, experts say, would get the economy going again.