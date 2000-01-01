Govt dividing retail trade with new e-commerce policy: RAI

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has alleged that the government is dividing retail trade into online and offline by introducing new e-commerce policy, while the country is moving in the direction of omni-channel. It rued that the body was not asked by the government to deliberate on the new policy.

“The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is considering a new policy for e-commerce just two years after it issued norms for the firms involved in online trade business following marketplace model since 2016,” said RAI.

“The government needs to ensure adherence to existing regulations rather than keep tinkering with the policy, unless it intends to further divide retail by channels and compound the confusion in the FDI policy for retail in the country,” said Kumar Rajagopal, CEO of RAI.

According to RAI, retail is about multi-channel and the laws that apply to one channel should be the same for the other channels. Business to Consumer (B2C) is retail, irrespective of the channel—online, offline, direct selling or TV—it is conducted on. “In 2016, there was a need to define the marketplace model as there was no clarity and the government has already down this by issuing the Press Note 3, which was created on the basis of an RAI submission, said Rajagopal. “There is no need of a separate e-commerce policy now,’ he added.

RAI wanted to present its views on retail. But it has not been invited to deliberate on the new policy. “RAI was not invited to deliberate on the new policy, the reasons for which are not available to us,” he said.

According to reports, the new e-commerce policy will deal with issues including taxation, infrastructure, investments, technology transfer, data protection, regulations and competition.