Govt committed to Paris deal

The Centre is developing guidelines to effectively implement the Paris agreeme­nt on climate change to promote sustainable development in the country, the Ec­o­nomic Survey said on Monday. It said while some programmes have a budget outlay of Rs 132.4 crore, others have an additional financial implication of Rs 364 crore.

The government is implementing the national action plan on climate change, which includes eight national missions covering solar, energy efficiency, agriculture, water, sustainable habitat, forestry, Himalayan eco­sy­stem and knowledge, ap­art from various other initiatives. “These actions reflect its commitment to address climate change,” it said.

Outlining India‘s commitment to addressing climate change, the survey said the government has established 8 global technology watch groups in the areas of renewable energy technology, advance coal technology, enhanced energy efficiency, green forest, sustainable ha­bitat, water, sustainable agriculture and manufacturing.

The survey said “32 sta­tes and UTs have put in place the state action plans on climate change attempting to mainstream climate change concerns in their planning process.”

The climate change action programme, launched in 2014 to build and support capacity at central and state levels, strengthening scientific and analytical capacity for climate change assessment, establishing appropriate institutional framework and implementing climate related actions has been extended to 2019-20 with a bu­dget outlay of Rs 132.4 crore.

The National Adaptation Fund on Climate Change established in 2015 to support concrete adaptation activities which are not covered under on-going activities th­r­ough the schemes of state and central government, co­ntinues till 31st March 2020 with financial implication of Rs 364 crore, it said.

“India is one of the few countries where, despite ongoing development, forest and tree cover has increased transforming country’s forests into a net sink owing to national policies aimed at conservation and sustainable management of fore­sts,” it noted.

India’s growth in the forest cover has been in the positive territory while that for Indonesia and Brazil, which are countries with substantial forest cover, the growth has been in the negative territory during the sa­me period.

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana has been formulated with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation and improving water use efficiency.

“Indian financial market also moved in the direction of greener actions,” the survey said. Sebi issued the circular on the disclosure requirements for issuance and listing of green debt securities on May 30, 2017. The utilisation of the proceeds shall be verified by the report of an external auditor, to verify the internal tracking me­thod and the allocation of funds towards the project(s) and/or asset(s), from the pr­o­ceeds of green debt securities, it said.

Also, in the Union budget 2017, the government indicated to increase the coverage under PMFBY from 30 per cent to 40 per cent in 2017-18 and 50 per cent in 2018-19. The survey said in February 2017, India laun­c­hed the world’s first interoperable quick response (QR) code acceptance solution. It is a sticker pasted on the teller counter wall of the merchant and can be generated dynamically on merchant itself, removing the need to even print. By providing the Bharat QR option, India is taking the right step in the direction of greener and sustainable future.

PTI adds: Climate cha­nge could adversely affect farmers income by up to 20-25 per cent in the medium term, the survey warned and suggested the need for “dramatic’ improvement in irrigation, use of new technologies and better targeting of power and fertiliser subsidies. The government has also been recommended to take “radical follow-up action” to achieve its objective of addressing farm stress and doubling farmers’ income.

Since agriculture is a sta­te subject and an open political economy question, the survey advocated a mechanism similar to the GST council to bring more refo­rms in the agriculture sector and boost farmers income.

“Climate change – whose imprint on Indian agriculture is already visible – might reduce farm incomes by up to 20-25 per cent in the medium term,” the survey for 2017-18 said. Climate change could reduce annual farm incomes in the range of 15-18 per cent on average, and up to 20-25 per cent for unirrigated areas, it said.

At current levels of farm income, that translates into more than Rs 3,600 per year for the median farm household, the survey estimated. “Minimising susceptibility to climate change requires drastically extending irrigation via efficient drip and sprinkler technologies, and replacing untargeted subsidies in power and fertiliser by direct income support,” the survey said, while calling for review of cereal-centric farm policy.