Gold schemes may be amended to allow banks new earning channel
By  
Anjana Das
  , Wednesday, 14 November 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The finance ministry has sought amendment to gold monetisation scheme (GMS) for banks after it failed to generate demand from depositors or from the banks in the current form. 

In the meeting held on Tuesday, with top officials of SBI, HDFC, PNB and ICICI Banks among others, proposal was made to allow banks use the deposited metal to earn higher returns.

Launch of GMS 2.0 is also expected by March 2019 with RBI’s nod. It will open another avenue for banks to earn more.    

The move comes after bankers suggested the government to make GMS more attractive so that it can tackle the widening trade deficit caused due to the increasing import of gold. After oil, gold tops the India’s import list.

A ministry official said that banks should get interest subvention from the government. GMS is not very lucrative business as of now, he added.

“Banks are incurring a cost of 4.25-6.5 per cent, which includes processing of old gold and the interest that has to be paid to old gold depositors. The metal loan lending rates are between 4-6 per cent. In this scenario, it is difficult for the banks to get into GMS as the costs run over the returns”, said a banker at the meeting.

He added, “The government also has a sovereign gold bond scheme, which has received encouraging support and has taken care of the future gold monetisation issues. GMS should be made mandatory for banks.” 

