Gold industry launches assaying training
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 21 November 2018
City: 
Chennai

As the government is set to implement some of its key proposals to organise the gold trade, industry players have come together to set up necessary infrastructure. World Gold Council (WGC) and MMTC-PAMP India have jointly launched the ‘Precious Metals Assay and Training Institute’ to develop a new generation of skilled assayers. The initiative will establish assaying as a certified qualification and career in India and will directly enhance the integrity of gold and the standardisation of best practices in the precious metals industry.

PMATI is supported by all of the leading trade associations in India including the India Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA), Gem and Jewellery Promotion Export Council (GJEPC), Bullion Federation of India (BFI), All India Gem and Jewellery Council (GJC), Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres (IAHC) and Association of Gold Refineries and Mints (AGRM).

At present, the industry norm is to ‘learn on the job’ within an unorganised market. This means that most assayers are trained in a non-standardised manner. Leading industry bodies have come together to form the not-for-profit institute, which will bring one of the most important capabilities to the Indian gold industry, said Somasundaram P R, managing director, WGC India.

India’s first and only assay training institute is located at the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) in Mumbai.

The institution will give consumers and investors confidence in the product they buy, and create a cadre of talented and qualified assayers, who will pave the way to eliminating under-caratage in gold. PMATI will play a key role in improving trust and transparency in the Indian gold market, added Aram Shishmanian, chief executive officer, WGC.

According to Arjun Raychaudhuri, managing director of MMTC-PAMP, the assayers are needed across hallmarking centres, refineries, manufacturing units and export houses. ‘The gold exchange is coming and India Gold Standards will be established. Customers are becoming discerning and exports are improving. So there is an increased demand for quality and purity,’ he said.

