Global firms to pick stakes in ONGC, OIL blocks

The government proposes fresh reforms in the oil and gas sector.

It will allow global energy companies to pick up majority stake in old and ageing fields of ONGC and OIL to help increase production from these depleting blocks and meet increasing domestic demand. The oil and gas ministry has finalised a new policy on auction of producing nominated fields of state-run upstream companies under a joint venture route.

The policy would be implemented soon after the Union cabinet approves it in a month’s time, sources privy to the development said.

Investment is being sought in nominated fields that were handed over to state-owned entities Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd. (OIL) as production from some of these have been declining rapidly.

The government plans to revive these old fields through the use of latest exploration and production technologies adopted by global firms.

This would also support government exercise to reduce oil imports by 10 per cent by 2022. As per the plan, ONGC and OIL would identify nominated fields where they would sell a portion of the stake to a strategic joint venture partner. To make the deal attractive, the private sector investor could be given up to 60 per cent stake in these oil and gas fields.

“This presents a wonderful opportunity for ONGC and OIL to raise production from some of their fields wh­ere output had either st­agnated or started falling. For the government, it wo­uld be yet another exercise to attract global investments in the sector that has seen little interest in new fields,” said an industry analyst.

The government plans to rope in private capital and ex­pertise and producing fie­lds of state-run firms would open up large tract of rich hydrocarbon belt for fresh exploration and production.

Close to 90 per cent of ONGC’s 26 million tonnes oil output and 95 per cent of 23 billion cubic metre annual gas production comes from nomination fields.

The area includes the famous Mumbai High region that has been richest oil deposit for ONGC for decades and also has Bassein gas field, the country’s largest. Some of the OIL’s exploration areas in North East would also come for private participation.

After the discovery of the Bombay High and Bassein gas fields, ONGC has not been able to bring any new major fields into production in the last three decades. It is now investing over $10 billion in three allotted fields in the east coast KG basin.

The government’s proposed policy also follows fr­om an earlier suggestion given by the directorate general of hydrocarbon (DGH) to allow state firms to form joint ventures with private sector entities, including glo­bal oil and gas giants that have long eyed these fields.

Similar suggestions were also given by oil multinationals during their recent meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi. Over the last couple of years, the government has been on reform path to attract investment in the oil and gas sector.

Under a new policy, government has now allowed both pricing and marketing freedom to investors and has come out with a uniform po­licy to extract all hydrocarbons under a single licence. It has also put small-discovered fields on auction and is expected to soon launch ph­a­se II under which larger areas may be offered to firms.