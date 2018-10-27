GigaFibre disruption may start in Dec ; rock bottom tariffs expected
Anjana Das
  Saturday, 27 October 2018
New Delhi

The commercial launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm's 'JioGigaFiber' broadband services is very imminent taking the competition head from 4G mobile services.

soon after the acquisition of Hathway and Den Nerworks that give them access to 24 million cable homes.

Though the company did not announce the time of the launch of this consumer entertainment service, sources said the much awaited launch is expected in December adding  the tariffs will also be trendsetting keeping mass consumers in mind, something akin to what Jio has already done in 4G mobile service.

At the ongoing India Mobile Congress,  Jio has positioned GigaFibre as one of the key services to watch out for.

The launch will be very soon. It is quite imminent," the source said. "We are already trialing GigaFiber. As always, when we launch it, we don't want to just launch it in once city."

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani had unveiled the company's 'JioGigaFiber' services at the company's annual general meeting in July. Reliance Industries is the parent of Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio started the registration process of the fibre-to-the-home broadband service on August 15.

The company plans to launch the service in 1,100 cities simultaneously, but had said that areas in a city will be served on priority based on the number of registrations from an area.

GigaFibre is a high speed  fixed line broadband  service targetting 50 million users offering urltra high definition entertainment on TV, virtual realities, gaming, smart home solutions and e-commerce.

Aimed at disrupting the media and entertainment industry, Jio is banking on an all IP 4G fibre network pan India, with 100 mbps average speed, and the tariffs the industry expects again to start at rock bottom, accumulation huge customers in one year and edging out rivals. 

