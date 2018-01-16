Four rail corridors to complete 'golden quadrilateral' likely to get nod in budget
By  
PTI
  , Tuesday, 16 January 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The budget is likely to approve the four remaining corridors that will complete the railways' ambitious 'golden quadrilateral', connecting the four metros -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata -- through a high-speed network, officials said today.

Two corridors of the quadrilateral -- Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah -- were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 11,189 crore and Rs 6,875 crore respectively in the last Union budget.

The remaining four -- Delhi-Chennai, Chennai-Howrah, Chennai-Mumbai and Howrah-Mumbai -- will now be connected through high- speed corridors, with trains running at a speed of 160 kmph-200 kmph.

Officials said the estimated cost of the remaining corridor is likely to be about Rs 40,000 crore.

The plan is to launch the high-speed 'golden quadrilateral' by August 15, 2022, which will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence, they said.

Once these corridors are operational, the train travel time between these metros will reduce by 50 per cent, officials said.

For example, currently, the travel time from Kolkata to Mumbai varies from 26 to 40 hours. While Duronto takes 26 hours to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Jnaneswari Express takes 30 hours to reach Lomanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla).

With semi-high-speed trains, the travel time will vary between 10-16 hours.

More From Plan and Policy
CII urges govt to bring oil, natural gas under GST

Industry association CII has asked the government for inclusion of oil and natural gas in the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime at the earliest.

FinMin may set fiscal deficit target in a range

The finance ministry may set a range for fiscal deficit target in budget FY19 instead of an absolute number, giving itself a window for sudden and structural changes that may become necessary durin

Bank of India seeks to exit STCI Finance this fiscal

As part of its drive to monetise non-core businesses and strengthen the capital position, Bank of India has invited fresh bids for selling its 29 per cent stake in the state-run STCI Finance in the

Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel likely

Consumers could expect relief from the surging price of auto fuels as the government may opt for another round of excise duty cut on petrol and diesel in the forthcoming Union budget.