Food processing set to see $10b investment: Badal

India has received commitment of $10 billion investment in the food-processing sector, which will generate a million jobs in 3 years, said food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Addressing media about World Food India to showcase potential in the sector, she said: “We had kept a targ­et of $10 billion investme­nt, which has been achie­ved. More investment is likely to flow as we still have 2-3 weeks for the event.”

She declined to share the names of companies that have committed to make the investment. “We will give names in the World Food India. I have to take permission from companies, which are investing, on whether to announce it now or not. They will be announcing during the event,” she said.

Touted as the country’s biggest food event, which is being promoted on the lines of world’s largest fair Anuga in Germany, the 3-day World Food India will begin on November 3 in New Delhi. As many as 30 countries and over 50 CEOs of global food processing firms would participate, she said adding 27 state governments would also showcase their opportunities in the sector.

“It will reinvigorate Ind­ia’s position as a global food factory and a global sourcing hub,” Badal said. Foreign investors are excited to work in India because ease of doing business is a reality to people who had to face “multiple taxes, multiple rules and regulations across states,” she added.

The Metro Cash and Carry India MD said the company plans to double the number of stores from 24 by 2020. ITC’s executive director Nakul Anand, Nestle India senior V-P Sanjay Khajuria, Walmart senior V-P Rajneesh Kumar, Kellogs India MD Mohit Anand also talked about the opportunities that India offers but did not state any investment plans.