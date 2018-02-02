FM fails to enthuse rural housing sector

For the country’s real estate sector, the only highpoint in the Union budget 2018-19 was possibly the announcement of a dedicated fund for the affordable housing segment under the National Housing Bank.

Otherwise, most stakeholders of the sector admitted that the budget did not have any direct impact on the real estate sector, which has been reeling for a while and was expecting some big-ticket announcements to revive it. There have been no changes in income tax concessions or other direct steps that influence the sector.

On the positive side has been the setting up of a fund for affordable housing, creation of housing in the rural areas under the ‘housing for all’ by 2022 initiative and focus on developing 10 iconic tourist destinations.

But from a tax perspective, the sector did not receive any benefits, albeit a minor relief in the form of 5 per cent, where real estate transactions are undertaken below the stamp duty value. Additionally a 10 per cent tax has been levied on the long-term capital gains in excess of Rs 1 lakh on sale of listed equity shares and units of a REIT.

“We see some strengthening of the housing sector in the form creation of ‘affordable housing fund’ un­der the National Housing Board. This will allow better access to capital for related developments in urban and semi-urban areas.

“Announcements in allocation in infrastructure and road and highway developments of over 9,000 km, airport development to incre­a­se capacity by 5 times as well as 600 railway station development will create opportunities for developments around these locations. Further the government continues to focus on the ‘Bharatmala’ to develop 60,000 km further allows for development of new locations,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India.

Anshul Jain, country he­ad & managing director, In­dia, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “We believe the fund will provide ease of credit to homebuyers, thereby giving a much-needed boost to demand for low-cost homes across the country. We expect the resultant increase in home loans to give a huge impetus to developers to take up affordable housing projects, and aid supply in the affordable segment that has remained largely under-penetrated till now, despite immense pent-up demand.

“This is in line with our prediction for 2018 that affordable housing will drive the residential sector, and its share in new residential launches will rise, from 46 per cent in 2017.”

Besides the dedicated affordable housing fund, the fact that differentials between market value and circle rates for properties (up to 5 per cent) will not be adjusted, will also help the demand for housing, felt Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India and South East Asia, CBRE.

While admitting that the Centre’s focus has been on revitalising rural economy, rural housing, affordable ho­using through various measures, Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India, said the budget has been silent on stimulating mainstream real estate demand. The sector grappling with the reforms-driven new order has been bereft of any meaningful interventions that could have been achieved through the budget.

M Murali, managing director, Shriram Properties, echoed the sentiment. “Announcement of dedicated affordable housing for priority sector fund is encouraging. But there is still a lot to be done to achieve the objective of ‘housing for all’ mission, which has both social and economic benefits.

“The real estate sector was expecting much more from the budget 2018, particularly under the affordable housing segment. The government may have to revisit this area. However, the outlay of Rs 2.04 lakh crore for 99 cities under smart city mission is heart-warming.