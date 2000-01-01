India's fiscal deficit at the end of the first half of the current fiscal touched 91.3 per cent of the budget estimate, mainly due to rise in expenditure. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit – the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 4.99 lakh crore during the April-September period of 2017-18, according to the data of Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

During the same period of last financial year, 2016-17, the deficit was at 83.9 per cent of the target.

For 2017-18, the government aims to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of the GDP. Last fiscal, it had met the 3.5 per cent target.

The CGA data showed that the government's revenue receipts were at Rs 6.23 lakh crore in the first six month of the current fiscal, which works out to be 41.1 per cent of the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 15.15 lakh crore for the entire year. The receipts, comprising taxes and other items, were at 41.2 per cent of the target in the year-ago period.

As per the CGA data, the government's total expenditure had been increasing on sequential basis and totalled Rs 11.49 lakh crore at September-end or 53.5 per cent of the budget estimates. It was 52 per cent of the budget estimate a year ago.

Capital expenditure during April-September, 2017-18 was only 47.3 per cent of BE as compared to 54.7 per cent in the same period of last fiscal. The revenue expenditure, including interest payment, was 54.6 per cent of the BE during April-Septemer 2017-18. This compares with 51.6 per cent in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

Said Aditi Nayar, principal economist ICRA: “ As expected, the surge in corporation tax collections after the advance tax payment, as well as inflows of IGST, contributed to a receding of the revenue and fiscal deficits of the government of India at end-September 2017 from the levels at end-August 2017. Nevertheless, fiscal concerns have not ebbed fully, with the revenue and fiscal deficits in H1 FY2018 exceeding the levels recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal.”

She added: “Direct taxes recorded a healthy trend in September 2017, with a substantial 26.3 per cent expansion of personal income tax and a moderate 8.1 per cent growth in corporation tax collections. Although personal income tax has recorded a double-digit growth in H1 FY2018, it trails the budgeted target. The healthy 20 per cent growth in gross tax collections of the government of India in H1 FY2018 benefits from inflows of integrated GST (IGST), a part of which would eventually flow to the states.

Netting off 50 per cent of the IGST collections in August-September 2017, would bring down the tax growth during H1 FY2018 to 12.6 per cent. Overall, there continues to be a lack of clarity regarding the actual revenue buoyancy post-GST.”