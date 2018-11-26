India Ratings and Research’s (Ind-Ra) on Monday said the slippage in central government’s fiscal deficit in FY19 is likely to be Rs 39900 crore.

Fiscal deficit in FY19 is estimated to be Rs 6.67 lakh crore as against the budgeted Rs 6.24 lakh crore (FY18 (revised estimate, ): Rs 5.92 lakh crore), it said.

This translates into fiscal deficit/GDP of 3.5% for FY19 compared to the budgeted estimate of 3.3%. This means that FY19 will be the third consecutive year in which fiscal deficit/GDP will be 3.5%, the rating agency said.

The Finance Bill 2018 says that the “central government shall take appropriate measures to limit the fiscal deficit up to 3% of GDP by 31 March 2021", it said.