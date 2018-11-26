Fiscal Deficit Likely to be 3.5% of GDP for third straight year in FY19
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 26 November 2018
City: 
New Delhi

India Ratings and Research’s (Ind-Ra) on Monday said the slippage in central government’s fiscal deficit in FY19 is likely to be Rs 39900 crore. 

Fiscal deficit in FY19 is estimated to be Rs 6.67 lakh crore as against the budgeted Rs 6.24 lakh crore (FY18 (revised estimate, ): Rs 5.92 lakh  crore), it said. 

This translates into fiscal deficit/GDP of 3.5% for FY19 compared to the budgeted estimate of 3.3%. This means that FY19 will be the third consecutive year in which fiscal deficit/GDP will be 3.5%, the rating agency said. 

The Finance Bill 2018 says that the “central government shall take appropriate measures to limit the fiscal deficit up to 3% of GDP by 31 March 2021", it said. 

More From Plan and Policy
Airtel Africa Appoints Eight Global Banks For IPO

Airtel Africa, a unit of Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd, said on Monday it had appointed eight banks for an intended initial public offering (IPO) on an international stock exchange.

Kalinga turf awaits the magic of Indian stick work

When they get onto the blue turf in Odisha’s newly spruced up Kalinga stadium on November 28 to launch campaign for the World Cup, hockey fans would hope that the men in blue will blow away the nat

Expect temple construction dates before 2019 polls: VHP

Negotiations are on and the construction work for a grand Ram temple will start anytime in December.

Adulteration mars India’s milk route march

India observes National Milk Day on Monday as a mark of respect to the Father of White Revolution and founder of the country’s mother dairy, Amul, Dr Verghese Kurien.