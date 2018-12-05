FinMin rules out dividend exemptions to meet payout target
By  
Anjana Das
  , Wednesday, 5 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Under pressure to meet its budgeted dividend target of Rs 52,495 crore for fiscal 2019, the finance ministry has ruled out exemption of dividend payment by PSUs on account of low cash reserves or poor results.

"Some PSUs have written that they are not in a position to give interim dividends and buybacks as they have ve­ry low reserves which is req­uired for their capex or th­e­ir quarterly results have be­en bad and that they sh­o­u­ld be allowed to spread the final payo­ut for this fin­a­n­ci­al year to the next fiscal. We ha­ve wr­i­t­ten back to th­em that this is not possible, th­ey have to adhere to the int­e­r­im dividend pa­y­out roadmap,” official sources said.

The ministry has already told top performing and profit making PSUs –— IOC, Coal India, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, REC, PG­CIL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, NT­PC, Nalco, OIL, NBCC and Power Finance Corporation among others to fall in line on interim dividends.

In order to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for financial year 2018-2019, the BJP-led NDA regime is also expecting PSUs to go for buybacks to boost its revenues.

Downstream crude exp­l­o­rer ONGC has sought an ex­emption from dividend pa­yout this year to the final dividend payout next fisc­­al as it opts to buy back gove­­rnment sh­ares but it is not wi­lling to go for bo­th. ONGC will have to buy back 3% of the governm­e­nt's shares in the company, for which it needs Rs 4,826 crore. In the last financial year, the PSU had paid interim dividend twice, amounting to Rs 6,736 crore.

Only PSUs with less than Rs 500 crore turnover and having capex to meet and those that have not had good quarters and have extremely low reserves would be dealt with favourably but with the warning that they be ready for final dividend, if not interim.

More From Plan and Policy
Petrol, diesel may be cheaper in Delhi than UP

Petrol and diesel may soon again become cheaper in Delhi as compared to adjoining cities of Uttar Pradesh as ad valorem duty structure has translated into a bigger reduction in daily prices in the

Walmart-Flipkart deal taxation issues under I-T lens

The income tax department is examining the taxation issues with regard to payments made by Walmart Inc to various shareholders of Flipkart following the acquisition of the e-commerce firm, a senior

Indo-Saudi bilateral trade may rise 10% in FY19: Riyadh

The value of India-Saudi Arabia bilateral trade increased from $ 25.0 billion in 2016-17 to $27.5 billion in 2017-18, and is expected to go up by 10 per cent in the current financial year, said Sau

Atul Sahai appointed CMD of NIA

The government, on Tuesday, appointed Oriental Insurance general manager Atul Sahai (in pic) as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the public sector general insurer New India Assurance (NI