FinMin proposes slew of measures to improve liquidity

The finance ministry on Tuesday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider and undertake more steps to improve liquidity in the system. The view has been conveyed to the central bank in the wake of liquidity shortage caused by the IL&FS fiasco. The government suggested the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to leave banks with more funds for lending.

Attending the Reserve Bank board meeting on Tuesday, DEA secretary Subhash Garg and DFS secretary Rajiv Kumar — government nominees on the central bank board — pressed upon the regulator to put in place liberal liquidity measures and use more monetary tools to ease credit squeeze in the economy, sources said.



RBI officials, however, remained unimpressed by government suggestions. Officials are learnt to have reminded the government that the central bank had earlier appraised it that liquidity would be deficit in the second half of the fiscal year. According to sources, RBI officials said evolving liquidity conditions will determine choice of instruments for both transient and durable liquidity management.

The Reserve Bank said it would infuse liquidity into the market by purchasing government bonds of around Rs 12,000 crore in an auction on Thursday.

This is part of the RBI’s liquidity infusion of a total of Rs 36,000 crore this month through open market operations (OMO), to be held in three phases, through purchase of government bonds in order to meet the festival season demand for funds. The OMO amount is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.

The ministry has also told the RBI to explore the possibility of buying more bonds from the open market and open a special window for mutual funds to inject more liquidity. The ministry's urgency to ease credit squeeze is understood as NBFCs face acid test as a record Rs 1.2 lakh crore repayment is due during Oct-Dec period.

The government told the RBI board to consider new challenges like a sl­u­m­p­ing rupee and spiralling cr­­u­de prices. In order to sustain growth moment­u­m, RBI must look at lowering CRR in addition to buying government bonds to ensure adequate liquidity.

The central bank is said to have remarked that the issue would be decided by MPC but takes cognisa­n­c­e of government suggestion.

The ministry also raised the issue of prompt corrective action (PCA) norms for banks. It sought relaxation in PCA saying that would also help in easing the liquidity crunch. PCA banks cannot lend to below AAA-rated companies to which RBI is said to have not committed any promise. RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya had stated that implementation of PCA had helped in ‘stabilising the banks at risk’ and any relaxation will be avoided.