FinMin may set fiscal deficit target in a range

The finance ministry may set a range for fiscal deficit target in budget FY19 instead of an absolute number, giving itself a window for sudden and structural changes that may become necessary during the year, sources said.

It being the last full budget before the general elections in 2019, the government may be tempted to step up expenditure and offer poll sweeteners. Such steps, however, would have adverse impact on fiscal deficit. Setting the target in a range could save government the blushes.

Fiscal deficit projection in a range is a modified version of the NK Singh panel report on fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM). The government is keeping the overall roadmap in terms of figures as suggested by the Singh panel in tact.

The budget is likely to accommodate 0.5 percentage point slippage in the fiscal deficit target for FY19 with the actual figure at 3-3.5 per cent. Without this change, the target could have been three per cent for FY19 as has been the glide path of the government on fiscal deficit.

The necessity for such a change in the fiscal deficit target has been in the discussion for a while. Keeping the 2017-18 heavy structural changes -- demonetisation, GST -- in mind, department of economic affairs secretary Subhas Garg had told FC earlier that in a transformational year following fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent would be challenging. To deal with unpredictable events such as war, calamities of national proportion, collapse of agricultural activity, far-reaching structural reforms, and sharp decline in real output growth of at least three percentage points, the Singh committee had specified deviation in fiscal deficit target of not more than 0.5 percentage points. It had noted that the Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel had favoured 0.3 percentage points. However, the government has to commit to the stated path of fiscal discipline the following year.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of GDP for 2017-18 and 3 per cent for the next fiscal.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley recently hinted that future fiscal deficit targets might be recalibrated. Challenges arising from structural reforms, such as GST and demonetisation, could change the fiscal consolidation glide path, he had said.

Revenue shortfall this fiscal due to poor GST collections may have spurred such of line of thinking. Moreover, the ripple effect of demonetisation is being felt and rising global oil and commodity prices are fuelling inflationary expectations. Recently the ministry announced Rs 50,000 crore additional borrowing and in the first eight months of FY18, the fiscal deficit has touched 112 per cent of the full-year target, making it certain that the government would miss the 3.2 per cent target this fiscal.

Interestingly, one of the members of the committee, chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, didn’t agree with the target. “A medium-term fiscal deficit target of 2.5 per cent of GDP is based on a conceptual framework unrelated to the debt objective and based on calculations that are hard to justify,” he had said.