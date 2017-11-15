FinMin desperately looking for ways to avoid slip in fiscal deficit target

Policy experts in the finance ministry are contemplating steps that could be taken to avoid breach of fiscal deficit target for the current financial year. The government is certain to breach the 3.2 per cent target as private investment is negligible and public spending is the only way to pull the economy out of the gloom.

Sources said the government has limited options to contain the deficit. The finance ministry is looking at whatever limited options available, but it is almost certain that there will be a review of the target, sources said.

The fiscal deficit has already crossed 91 per cent of budgeted limit or Rs 4.99 lakh crore with four more months to go in this financial year. Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian told a private TV channel that “it is fair to say that underlying fiscal numbers will have to look at as the year progresses, but the marginal impact of the (GST rate) cuts in Guwahati, those are going to be manageable and they themselves are not going to have any serious impact on the overall fiscal deficit.”

The discussions within the ministry are about whether the government can cut down or stop any further expenditure for the next four months (except for minimising the impact of natural calamity). Spendings have to be kept in check at any cost as receipts are low, said an official source.

Another option being looked at is vigorously pursuing the selloff agenda as 45 per cent of disinvestment target has already been garnered.

There is also a view that a move to put on hold or shelve the plan for extra market borrowings should be looked at. The aggregate market borrowings planned for FY18 is Rs 5.8 lakh crore. Rs 3.72 lakh crore has already been achieved during April-September, leaving out Rs 2.08 crore for the next four months. Economic affairs secretary Subash Garg had earlier said the need for extra borrowing would be assessed in December.

Another option the ministry is mulling is persuading the telecom ministry to plan spectrum auction this fiscal. Instructing central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to give out dividends from profits and reserves is also being looked at. The non-tax revenue, which consists of interest receipts and dividends and profits, was just Rs 80,849 crore or just 28 per cent of the full-year target as in October this year. Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dividend was lower by 60 per cent.

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen told Financial Chronicle that if the government goes for actual expenditure, then there will be a fiscal deficit breach.

He, however, added it should not worry the government much. The step before the government to stick to fiscal deficit target is choking further expenditure in the next few months. It’s not the tax side which is a challenge, he said, adding that it’s the non-tax revenues sources which will be a problem.

The disinvestment target seems difficult to achieve as Rs 45,000 crore needs to be raised in the next four months, which is tough, Sen said. Then the dividend payment is also not very rosy at the moment. It will be substantially lower this fiscal. The bank recpitalisation method uncertainty will also have a bearing on the fiscal slips. Sources said the government is looking for ways to structure the bank recapitalisation programme in a way that it does not crowd out other borrowings and bond markets.

Sticking to the 3.2 per cent target is a real challenge before the government. Slashing GST rates of over 200 items will have a revenue implication. The cut will leave a gap of Rs 20,000 crore annually, according to a GST Council estimate.

Lingering economic slowdown, tardy growth rate in tax receipts, rising inflation, widening current account deficit due to steep fall in exports, oil prices dangerously swinging above 60 dollar a barrel are factors that need fixation. Informal economy is also in doldrums after demonetisation of high value currencies that sucked out 86 per cent of the cash from the economy.

On other hand, the government had announced a slew of public spending programmes in the last one month, including the Rs 7 lakh crore Bharatmala and Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation programmes.