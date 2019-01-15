Finmin for caution on Mudra loans without stifling credit

As the Centre weighs various options to boost farmer’s income, the mandarisn have hit upon the farmer livelihood scheme, Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation, or Kalia, announced by the Odisha government. The scheme may be launch nationwide in a new avatar well before the start of the election process.

Sources said officials in the agriculture ministry have been asked to study the Kalia scheme in detail quickly, and draft a new scheme that transfers benefits directly into the accounts of small and marginal farmers and landless agricultural households. However, the source also added that the new scheme could be announced in the upcoming Budget or before that as part of substantial relief to farmers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The government move comes at a time when farm distress has peaked in many states. In the last couple months, many chief ministers, including those of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh, have announced loan waivers and some of them also have implemented the schemes so far. The Kalia scheme is considered as an alternative to loan waivers.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is taking the lead in the Kalia move. Unlike the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme proposed by the Centre, the Kalia scheme has five major features that can benefit the farmers in many ways.

The benefits include financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per farm family over five seasons, financial help of Rs 12,500 will be provided to each landless agricultural household for agricultural allied activities, assistance of Rs 10,000 per family per year for vulnerable agricultural household, life insurance of Rs 2 lakh at a nominal premium of Rs 330 to all savings bank account holder in the age group of 18-50 years and and interest-free crop loan of up to Rs 50,000 for cultivators & landless agricultural labourers.

The Odisha government, which announced scheme recently, will start getting monetary assistance from January 26, 2019. “In the first phase of the scheme, the money will be directly credited to the bank accounts of around 12.4 lakh farmers having regular transactions, right from selling paddy to purchasing seeds and urea, with the cooperation department,” cooperation minister, SN Patro, told farmers at a meet.

However, the source privy to development said the “Kalia scheme aims at benefiting about 92 per cent farmers in Odisha and Rs 10,180 crore has been allocated for its implementation in three years.”

“More than 30 lakh small as well as marginal farmers of Odisha will be covered under the Kalia scheme. And an amount of Rs 10,000 per family (Rs 5,000 each for both the seasons - kharif and rabi) will be provided as financial aid for taking up farming. To guarantee comprehensive coverage, the assistance will be extended for five cropping seasons spanning three years from FY19 to FY22,” the source added.