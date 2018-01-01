Financial, education & employment frauds on the rise: expert

Forensic, is a word that we quickly attribute to the police or investigating agencies. But in reality, forensic is important for everyone, as anyone could be the victim of a crime anytime, says India’s foremost forensic scientist KPC Gandhi, who investigated several bank, corporate, education and recruitment scams including the infamous Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh.

What brought justice for a foreign tourist ra­p­­ed in Goa some years ago, was a few strands of hair, a peel of skin and a torn bit of shirt of her attacker, something that she could gather even under a traumatic situation.

“The victim is always the primary collector of forensic evidences. The victim could be an individual, a corporate, a bank, a university or the government,’’ says Gan­dhi who is credited with having modernised crime scene investigations in Andhra Pr­a­desh, which became a mo­del for the rest of country.

As per Gandhi, former inspector general of Andhra Pradesh Police, “It's not just the police or law enforcement agencies, but also citizens, who need to understand forensic science. Collection of evidence starts with citizens, the police’s role comes later.”

After retiring from government service, Gandhi set up a not-for-profit organisation called Truth Labs that offers expert advice to investigation agencies, banks, the police, courts, cyber cells and individuals across the country.

In the last 10 years, Truth Labs worked on 10,000 different cases, requiring a wide range of forensic services like examination of questioned documents, fingerprints, DNA, cyber forensics, multimedia forensics, polygraph, incident investigations, investigation of financial frauds and suspicious insurance claims.

Truth Labs played a key role in investing into the Vyapam scam involving the MP Professional Examination Board, where racketeers sold medical seats and government jobs to thousands of candidates. Over 2,000 people had been arrested and some 50 people, who were so­m­eway related to the scam, died under mysterio­us circumstances. Truth Labs is given a critical role in screening all the computer systems used by Vyapam.

Truth Labs has also investigated examination and recruitment rackets involving the Indian army, police departments in different states, medical, railway recruitment board exams and bank entrance tests.

Impersonation is the key modus operandi in most examination frauds, be it an academic exam or a job exam. Paid candidates, on behalf of the actual candidate, fill up answer sheets. Or, one person applies for a job and another writes the examination and yet another person joins the job.

“Such violations are rampant among IT (information technology) firms, banks, insurance companies, hospitals and government departments. We come to know about it only when the quantum is so huge,’’ adds Gandhi, chairman of Truth-Labs, the only private forensics laboratory in the country.

“I am upset to see the way how we are short changed, both from educational and employment fronts. We all know it has been happening from decades, but only when we put things under the scanner, it is really shocking,’’ he remarked.

Of the 10,000 cases Truth Labs received, some 30 per cent were referred by courts, 20 per cent by central and state police agencies including CBI, NIA, CID, EOW, 30 per cent are from individuals from 20 states while the remaining were referred by the central and state public sector undertakings, MNC banks and insurance companies.

Truth Labs also played a key role in investigating the JNU Kanhaiya Kumar anti-India slogan controversy.