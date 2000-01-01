Expect populist measures

Budget has lost relevance post GST: However 2019 important due to Election Year: Post GST relevance of budget has gone down considerably, however given that this interim budget is the last budget before 2019 elections and tight rope walk for the NDA, expect a slew of populist measures. India's fiscal condition is far from being comfortable with fiscal deficit likely to exceed target of 3.3% of GDP, huge shortfall of Rs1900bn in GST collections and likely shortfall of Rs 200bn in divestment target. We note that farm distress is clearly visible given poor farm gate prices, rising costs and impact of drought in Maharashtra, Karnataka and parts of Gujarat. Middle class and trading community is also unhappy due to poor business growth and little tax exemptions in the past 4 years.

Political considerations to outweigh near term fiscal consolidation: We believe political considerations could be the order of the day in this years interim budget as it is last chance of the NDA regime to win back voters from middle class farm community. We believe 2019 to be a significant game changer for Indian politics as both principal national parties i.e BJP and Congress does not seem to be even close to forming a government easily. Probability of a hung parliament with weak alliances and third front led government is rising with each passing day. Given this backdrop some of the populist measures could be:

*Farm Package on the liens of Telangana and Odisha, could cost Rs2000bn, however a stripped down version looks more likely

*Annual cash transfer on lines of pension for the families below poverty line starting with a small amount of few thousand rupees that can be scaled up over time. Based on 2011 census data of 269.7mn (301.7mn in 2004) people below poverty line and assuming 5 persons /family we estimate that such a cash transfer scheme will entail an expense of Rs 325bn and Rs 650bn/annum.

*Significant increase in standard deduction for the salaried employees, increase in limit under Sec80cc and higher tax breaks for housing loans etc.

Cautious view on markets: We retain cautious view on markets in 1HCY19 given headwinds like 1) political uncertainty in run upto 2019 elections 2) rising rural distress given low Agri prices and drought in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat 4) GST shortfall and 4) delay in much awaited capex cycle. Although 27% decline in Brent prices, 2.3 per cent inflation (food deflation) has provided some comfort, bond yields have increased by 36bps after correcting from a high of 8.2 per cent shows market anticipation of big fiscal hit led by measures like expected farm package of Rs2000bn or BPL pension. Markets at 18.7xFY20 still trade at premium to LTA (17.3) after factoring in 19.3 per cent PAT growth for FY20 (5.8 per cent CAGR in last 10 years), We believe Nifty will have a strong support at Rs10000. We see markets being range bound in run upto 2019 elections.

How to Play the Budget: Any move on relaxing corporate tax rate, LT capital gains or DDT can be positive for whole markets. Any measure like farm package, tax relief or BPL pension will boost demand. Domestic consumption stocks like ITC, HUL, Britannia, Dabur and 2Wheeler companies (TVS Motors) can benefit from that. Select Prefer Private Banks and consumer finance companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj finance will gain from rising consumer spends. Companies to play for farm package could be M&M, PI Inds and Coromendal International seem good bets in the Auto and Agri space.