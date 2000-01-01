Exide brings in new range

Exide Industries Ltd, the country’s largest lead acid storage battery maker, has now rolled out a new range of next generation online UPS called Power NXT. Using cutting edge technology, these online UPS range is targeted at the burgeoning SOHO (small office home office) segment as well as large format retailers.

Significantly, the Kolkata-headquartered company, along with its collaborators – Shin Kobe and Furukawa of Japan and East Penn of the US - has consistently remained at the cutting edge of international battery technology and introduced various pioneering products and power storage solutions in the Indian and global markets.

Arun Mittal, director (industrial) of Exide Industries Ltd, said “Exide has always remained on the cutting edge of international technology by offering products that are a generation ahead of the competition and address the real need of the user. Our latest offering of Power NXT is a testimony to that commitment to technological excellence and understanding of the market’s latent requirements.”

The new UPS system will be available across a range of capacities from 1 KV to 3 KV covering a wide target audience of SOHO and other small businesses like diagnostic centres, tutorial homes among others. “Earlier the typical demand on a power back up system was to keep the lights and fans running. But now these businesses also need back up for billings, point of sale card swipe, running of CCTV etc. Our Power NXT has been designed to address this new need of the growing economy of India,” said Mittal.

Exide’s products are sold globally, particularly in developed markets like Australia, Japan and Western Europe, under its own brand names.