Ex-BSP leader’s son brandishes gun at Delhi hotel, FIR registered

The son of a former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey was booked for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on social media.

The accused, Ashish Pandey, hails from Lucknow and is the brother, of Ritesh Pandey, a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. In the video, Ashish Pandey can purportedly be seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel.

Police said the security staff of the hotel told them that the accused and the victims were partying at a nightclub in the hotel and had an argument over using the washroom. A woman accompanying the accused abused the victims and called them “transgenders”. It is suspected that both the parties involved were drunk at the time of the incident.

The Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354). Initially the case was registered under the Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were added later, police said, adding that they have also reached out to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

The complaint about the incident was received Monday from the assistant security manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, they said. The Hyatt Regency in Delhi maintained that it is taking “seriously” the incident and will cooperate with the authorities in the probe.

After the video of the incident went viral, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the police had initiated action in the case.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in the city following the incident.