EPFO moves towards ‘one employee, one EPF account’
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 7 December 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Retirement fund body EPFO has opened a new facility for its over 4.5 crore members that will allow consolidation or merger of their multip­le PF accounts with the current universal por­table account number (UAN).

Under this facility, subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can merge over 10 previous accounts wi­th their UAN at one go.

Currently, the EPFO subscribers are required to file separate transfer claims online using UAN on the EPFO’s UAN portal. But to avail of the facility, they are required to activate their UAN that is seeded with bank accounts and other details such as Aadhaar and PAN.

Those subscribers wi­t­hout UAN activation can also do so online through the transfer claim portal facility of the EPFO.

A senior official said the EPFO has made it easy with this facility with an objective of having “one employee, one EPF account”.

The EPFO, according to the official, has issued direction to its over 120 offices earlier this week to use this service and ensure multiple accounts are consolidated as early as possible.

