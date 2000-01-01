The labour ministry is likely to recommend cutting the interest rate on employee provident fund (FPF) by 20-25 basis points in line with falling interest rates, a top ministry official said.

The labour ministry plans to cut interest rate on the pension fund to 8.35 per cent from 8.6 per cent for the financial year 2017-18 on account of low yields on government securities, a top labour ministry official said.

“Considering the three years’ trends and declining yields on government bonds, it is likely that the interest rate would be cut to 8.35-8.4 per cent,” the official said.

The government recently cut interest on other small saving schemes also including public provident fund (PPF) by 0.2 per cent for January-March, which will now fetch a return of 7.6 per cent. The labour ministry official had earlier said there was pressure from the finance ministry to cut the interest rate on EPF though it was in favour of maintaining status quo to protect returns on funds of workers.

The central board of tru­stees, an apex body for employees’ provident fund organisation (EPFO), will likely meet on February 18 to decide on the interest rate on E­PF and also to decide on th­e mechanism of crediting exchange-traded fund (ET­F­) units in the accounts of subscribers. The retirement fund body, which began investing in ETF in 2015, is likely to give ETF units at a base value of Re 1, which ca­n be redeemed anytime by t­he investors, the official said.

The retirement fund manager as on December 31 has invested around Rs 375 billion in ETF, earning a return of around 19 per cent.

“The government is not planning to liquidate the investment in equity as it went with the underlying premise that it would hold it for long-term period of like 15 years,” the official said.

The mechanism relating to accounting policy for crediting ETF units is almost ready and likely to get approval of central board of trustees on February 18, the official said. The governme­nt is trying its best to credit the ETF units by April 1. A­fter the unitisation, the subscribers’ account will reflect both the debt and ETF units.

At present, the EPFO invests 85 per cent in debt and the remaining 15 per cent in equity. The official condemned the media reports of hiking the equity limit for ETF, saying there is no such thing going on at present.

While withdrawing PF, the investor will get 85 per cent of the debt along with the accumulated interest there on and the remaining, which is in ETF units, can be redeemed by selling at the market price.

According to the official, the unclaimed depo­sits of EPF are still invested in the market and the government has no plans to forfeit the amount as of now or in near future. He declined to give the amount of unclaimed deposits. Meanwhile, relaxing norms, PFR­DA has permitted partial withdrawal under National Pension System (NPS) for purchase of residential premises, treatment of critical illness, higher education and marriage of ch­ildren. NPS subscribers who have contributed for 3 years can now withdraw up to 25 per cent of the corpus for meeting specified expenses, Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority said in a circular.

“A subscriber on the date of submission of the withdrawal form, shall be permitted to withdraw not exceeding 25 per cent of the contributions made by such subscriber to his individual pension account for specified purposes,” it said.

The withdrawal will be permitted only three times during the tenure of the subscription, it added.The specified purposes for which funds could be withdrawn from the NPS account, include higher education of children or their marriage. The withdrawal will be also permitted for purchase/ construction of residential house or flat.

The circular further said that in case the subscriber already owns either individually or in the joint name a residential house or a flat, other than ancestral property”, no withdrawal will be permitted. Funds can also be withdrawan for treatment of illnesses like cancer, kidney failure, coronary artery bypass graft, heart valve surgery and paralysis. NPS is government’s flagship social security programme.

—TickerNews Service