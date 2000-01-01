Electricity futures to start next year

With the easing of supply side constraints and an upswing in electricity trading across the country, the government is set to take the next big reform initiative by opening derivatives market for the power sector.

The fresh initiative will allow both power generators and consumers to enter into futures contract and use it as a new hedging tool to mitigate price volatility and other associated risks. In the process, a more robust and vibrant power market would be created leading to a win-win situation for both buyers and sellers.

Sources privy to the development told Financial Chronicle that market regulator securities and exchange board of India (SEBI) and power regulator central electricity regulatory commission (CERC) have reached an understanding to allow futures trading in electricity. The former is expected to oversee the functioning of all financially traded electricity forwards while the latter would regulate physically settled forwards where electricity is delivered on a future date at the contracted price.

“The jurisdictional issues which created a divide between the two regulators have more or less been settled. So the courts should also amicably settle the matter and pave the way for the start of electricity futures market in India. But a formal concurrence of the Supreme Court, which was overseeing the issue of electricity futures jurisdiction between SEBI and CERC, is still needed. We hope to launch the power derivative market by next fiscal,” said an official source who did not wish to be identified.

Though India has a huge power market with an installed generation capacity of close to 346 GW and a large number of private and public sector participants, it is yet to offer the futures trading option — the hallmark of all mature markets. And even with surplus electricity, power trading is limited and only through delive­ry-based spot contracts (up­to 11 days) on excha­ng­es. Forward trading in electricity started in 2009, but the matter soon ended in court over jurisdictional issues.

“Exchange traded derivatives are critical for lenders. As a financial instrument, these act as a hedge against price volatility risk in the spot market allowing price discovery in medium term markets and mitigating the counter party risk. Spot market in India has seen marked improvement in its liquidity so we have to start thinking about creating a futures market. But while doing so, we have to be extremely cautious so that we do not disturb the existing market structure,” said SN Goel, CEO and managing director of India Energy Exchange, the country’s largest electricity exchange.

Once future trading sta­r­ts, power exchanges such IEX would be in a position to offer derivative instruments to participants. This could be electricity futures with a clear delivery-based schedu­le (delivery at a price on fut­u­re date) and other derivat­i­ve instruments such as call and put options. This will he­lp both generators and co­n­sumers to mitigate risks by hedging their positions thr­o­ugh derivative instruments.

Industry players too are optimistic that once introduced, electricity futures will attract huge market participation.

Start of derivate instruments would also be helpful for the sector at current juncture where spot power prices have fallen again on exchanges (to less than Rs 4 per unit). The futures market will provide such indications in advance. Power producers can sell their perceived surplus in futures and consumers, who foresee higher consumption and a price rise, can buy power on the same platform.

Trading in electricity fut­u­res will also be helpful as power prices are volatile. Th­ose who buy or sell power in the spot market will benef­it directly from this. That ap­art, dealings via an exch­a­n­ge would be safe as its cl­e­a­ringhouse provides a system of guarantee that mitigates counter party credit risk.

There is still, however, some fear that these products would concentrate the commodity with a handful of players, who could then control prices. But with low demand and a surplus situation now, this looks unlikely.