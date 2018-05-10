Economy coming out of DeMo, GST shock: IndRa

The Indian economy is gradually coming out of the twin shock of demonetisation and GST rollout, which temporarily derailed growth, India Ratings said.
It, however, cautioned on the possible widening of current account deficit (CAD) due to rising oil prices, which was creating pressure on the currency. “Our research has shown that major macro parameters like manufacturing, capital goods production, non-food credit and comsumption are showing signs of recovery,” India Ratings chief economist Devendra Pant said.
On the monetary side, areas of concern are rising bond yields, which indicate potential slippages on the fiscal front, he said. “Things are improving now. If things behave as they are now and the policy remains conducive, growth in current financial year is expected to be 7.4 per cent”, Pant said. It was unlikely that the government would go ahead with big bang reforms due to the 2019 Lok sabha elections, he said.