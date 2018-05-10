Economy coming out of DeMo, GST shock: IndRa
FC Bureau
  Thursday, 10 May 2018
kolkata

The Indian economy is gr­a­d­ually coming out of the tw­in shock of demonetisation and GST rollout, which temp­o­rarily derailed growth, In­dia Ratings said.

It, however, cautioned on the possible widening of current account deficit (CAD) due to rising oil prices, whi­ch was creating pre­ssure on the currency. “Our research has sho­wn that major ma­cro parameters like manufact­u­r­ing, capital goods product­i­on, non-food credit and co­m­sum­ption are showing si­gns of recovery,” India Ratings chief economist Devendra Pant said.

On the monetary si­de, ar­e­as of concern are rising bond yields, whi­ch indicate potential slippages on the fiscal front, he said. “Things are improving now. If things behave as they are now and the policy remains conduc­ive, gr­owth in current financial year is expected to be 7.4 per cent”, Pant said. It was unlikely th­at the government would go ahead with big bang reforms due to the 2019 Lok sabha elections, he said.

