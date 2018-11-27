DoT firm saying No to RCom-Jio spectrum deal without Rs 2900 cr bank guarantee

Department of Teleom has stood firm on its decision to demand Rs 2900 crores of bank guarantee from the sick telecom firm RCom without which the government made it clear on Monday that the Anil Ammbani company's spectrum sale deal to Jio will not take place.

DoT told this to the Supreme Court where the case was heard on Monday. A senior DoT official said RCom's argument of similar waiver was granted to Airtel in case of Telenor does not apply as on the financial strength both companies dont stand on same level and Rcom is facing pressure on huge payment default cases and morever if after the deal Jio does not honour the pending spectrum dues , then DoT will be at loss.

Reliance Comm opposed government 's plea saying it will jeopardise a Rs 30,000 cr deal if it does grant a nod and 'Banks will be the ones who will be hurt the most if the deal is not materialised.

The case will be heard again on Tuesday

The department had opposed the sale of assets including spectrum of Anil Ambani's RCom to big brother Reliance Jio unless it furnishes the BG. DoT had approached Supreme Court after tribunal TDSAT had struck down telecom department's demand for bank guarantee seeking restraint on the deal. RCom signed an agreement with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to sell spectrum and other telecom assets for an estimated Rs 25,000 crore and clear its debt of about Rs 46,000 crore partially. However, the spectrum sale deal is stuck for clearance from the DoT for want of bank guarantee. RCom in August completed the sale of its fibre assets and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 3,000 crore, to Reliance Jio. Supreme Court had given Reliance Comm time till December 15 to repay Rs 550 crore of settlement dues due to Ericsson.

In case of Airtel-Telenor deal, Supreme Court had ordered DoT to approve the merger without bank guarantee. The DoT had asked for a bank guarantee of Rs 1,499 crore for one-time charges for spectrum (OTSC) allocated to the carrier without auctions, and over Rs 200 crore for deferred payment for airwaves owed by Telenor to give a green signal to the deal. This was earlier challenged in the Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

Meanwhile, the sector continues to reel under severe pressure due to Jio's continuing onslaught on the tariffs on the lower side forcing the telcos to match them and bear the brunt, analysts observed.

SBI Caps said in an analyst note RJio has captured the leading position in 11 circles --Punjab, Haryana, UP (E) and (W), MP, West Bengal, Rajasthan, HP, Bihar, Orissa and Assam and is the second biggest operator in RMS in eight circles as of Q2 FY19. Over the last four quarters, the marketshares of Idea-Vodafone has dipped from 36 per centt o 32.8 per cent while that of Bharti including mergers fell from 37.4 per cent to 33.2 per cent.

Quoting TRAI figures, the report said RJio has achieved an Adjusted Gross Revenue marketshare of 26.2 per cent behind Bharti at 33.2 per cent and Idea Voda at 32.8 per cent.

Gains to RJio have started to accrue largely at the expense of incumbents as it continues to work towards its target of 50 per cent Revenue Marketshare by FY21, said the report

"We don not see any redution in competitive intensity despite industry consolidation", said the SBI Caps Securities note.

The report said it remained cautious regarding the incumbent operators's in India's telecom sector due to the likely continuation of highly competitive intensity, weak free cash flow generation and stretched balancesheets.